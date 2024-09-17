8 world-class players competing in the 2024-25 Asian Champions League: Ronaldo, Neymar…

The Asian Champions League is back for 2024-25 and you’d be surprised by just how many world-class players are competing in the competition this year.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of world-class stars are from the Saudi Pro League, although a few familiar faces are playing in Asian leagues elsewhere.

We’ve taken a closer look at the competition and have found eight current or former world-class players who are playing in the AFC Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Having won the UEFA Champions League on five separate occasions, Ronaldo will surely be keen to add the AFC Champions League to his collection this season.

In last year’s competition, he scored six goals as Al-Nassr made it to the quarter-finals where they lost to eventual champions Al-Ain.

He missed Al-Nassr’s opening game of the tournament against Al-Shorta because of illness, but he is expected to return for their upcoming matches.

Neymar

UCL nights just don’t hit the same these days without Neymar. However, luckily for fans in Asia, they’ll no doubt be treated to some vintage mid-week Neymar performances.

After missing almost the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign through injury, the Brazilian is getting closer to making his return.

It’s thought that he’ll be back in action around November and hopefully, he’ll be back to his best by the time the knockout stages roll around in 2025.

Joao Cancelo

While the 30-year-old is now playing in Saudi Arabia, there can be no doubt that he still ranks among the best full-backs in world football.

He missed out on winning the UCL with Manchester City in 2022-23 as he spent the second half of that season on loan with Bayern Munich, but he does stand a good chance of winning the AFC Champions League this season.

Al-Hilal are among the favourites to win the competition this year and with players like Cancelo and Neymar, it’s no wonder why.

Oscar

After spending the last eight years in the Chinese Super League, Oscar probably isn’t the world-class performer that he once was, but he’s still one of the biggest names in the AFC Champions League this season.

In total, the Brazilian has made 33 appearances in the competition, providing a total of 19 goal contributions along the way. However, he’s not managed to get his hands on the trophy yet.

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian winger boasts an impressive record in the UCL with 36 goal contributions in 55 appearances. He’ll now be looking to do the same in Asia’s top club competition.

After finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season, Al-Ahli managed to qualify for the AFC Champions League for the first time since 2020–21.

Roberto Firmino

A fellow Al-Ahli star set to take place in the AFC Champions League this season is Firmino. The former Liverpool forward was undoubtedly a world-class player during his prime and he’ll fancy himself to score a few goals in the competition this season.

Sadio Mane

Likewise, Firmino former Liverpool teammate will also be competing for the AFC Champions League this season.

Last time around, Mane had a fairly disappointing Asian campaign as he only scored one goal in eight appearances. If Al-Nassr want to lift the trophy this season, he’ll need to rediscover his top form.

Joselu

Alright, we’re probably stretching the definition of ‘world-class’ here, but we are talking about a player who won the UCL with Real Madrid just a few months ago.

Not only that, but Joselu played a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning the tournament as he scored the two decisive goals that defeated Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Now playing for Qatari side Al-Gharafa, he’ll be competing in the AFC Champions League this season.