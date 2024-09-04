9 world-class players who have retired from international football in 2024

The months following a major international tournament are marked with notable retirements – and stars from Germany, France, Argentina and England are among those to have quit their national side in 2024.

This summer’s European Championship and Copa America saw the final international appearances of some modern-day greats, World Cup winners and record cap holders for their respective teams.

We’ve identified nine players from nine different countries who have called it a day on their international careers in 2024.

Manuel Neuer

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, Neuer announced his international retirement following Germany’s defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.

The 2014 World Cup winner was capped 124 times and made the decision to step away from the national team after discussion with family and friends.

“When I look back today, I feel proud and grateful! Not least because we were able to fulfill our big dream on 13 July, 2014, and become world champions together in Brazil,” said the Gelsenkirchen native, who started his career at Schalke.

“For a total of seven years and 61 games — until my injury — I was able to lead the German national team onto the pitch as captain. An honor that I appreciated every time anew.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to replace him in net for Germany, who will also be without fellow retirees Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud called time on his career with Les Bleus after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

France’s record scorer has been an under-appreciated talent for much of his career, but found respect during Didier Deschamps’ reign with the national team.

He scored 57 goals in 137 caps, surpassing Thierry Henry’s national record, and won both the 2018 World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League titles.

At 37, Giroud is now seeing out his playing days with Los Angeles FC while France have a plethora of young talent ready to step into his shoes.

Luis Suarez

Months after Edinson Cavani also quit the national team, Suarez has called time on his international career following Uruguay’s run to the semi-finals of this summer’s Copa America.

His final match for his beloved Uruguay will be their World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay on Friday evening.

“Friday will be my last match with my country’s national team,” an emotional Suarez told a press conference.

“The fact that is my decision to retire and that I’m not retired because of injuries or that they stop calling me for one thing or another, gives me a lot of comfort, it helps me individually.

“It’s difficult but it gives me peace of mind that until the last game, I have given my all, and that flame has not been extinguished little by little.”

Regarded as one of the best South American footballers in the 21st century, earning 142 international caps and scoring 69 goals – no Uruguayan has scored more for the national team.

Pepe

Pepe retired from all forms of football at the age of 41 after helping Portugal reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 – and becoming the oldest player ever to feature at the tournament.

“I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey,” an emotional Pepe said in a video on social media which looked back on his career.

“I can’t help but also thank all the presidents who bet and believed in me to be able to perform my work. To all the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, who are the soul and essence of the clubs and the national team.

“And I want to thank everyone in the background. I want to leave a thank you and a hug of gratitude for all of you. And thank you all very much.”

Pepe made 141 appearances for his country, winning the Euros in 2016. It will be a struggle to replace him.

Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi might be the headline act of Argentina’s recent success but Di Maria has probably led the supporting cast that have propelled his country to greatness.

The winger bowed out for La Albiceleste after winning the Copa America this summer, a second continental triumph for the winger to add to his 2022 World Cup and Finalissima wins.

After a series of near misses with the national team, Di Maria has been an experienced driving force of the Lionel Scaloni successes. He scored the game’s only goal in the 2021 Copa America final and netted in the World Cup final too.

Only two players have made more appearances for Argentina. An icon.

READ NEXT: The 10 English managers who are currently working in men’s international football

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 60+ international goals?

Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri has sprinkled stardust on the Switzerland side for more than a decade, but the 32-year-old has ended his international career after Euro 2024.

Shaqiri featured as Switzerland reached the quarter-finals and became the only player to have scored at all of the last three European Championships and the last three World Cups with his effort against Scotland this summer.

The Chicago Fire winger left the national team with a record of 32 goals from 125 caps. Only Granit Xhaka has appeared more times for the Swiss.

Kieran Trippier

After playing six of England’s seven matches at Euro 2024, Trippier ended his international career just hours before Lee Carsley named his first squad in interim charge of the Three Lions.

“I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps,” Trippier posted on social media.

“It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.

“I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.”

The 33-year-old was capped 54 times with his only goal coming against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat in Moscow. He also captained England three times.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?

Marcelo Brozovic

Luka Modric is still in the Croatia squad, but one of his gifted midfield partners has called time on his international career following their group-stage exit at Euro 2024.

Brozovic made his debut for the national team in 2014 and went on to make 99 appearances for Croatia, including their memorable 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

Dusan Tadic

Tadic ended his international career with Serbia following their disappointing group-stage exit from this summer’s European Championship.

Following his debut in 2008, the former Ajax and Southampton winger led the squad as captain at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. He retires with 23 goals and 40 assists, alongside a record 116 appearances for Serbia.

“After my playing career, I want to stay in football, and there is nothing better than helping your country if you can,” he said.

“With my family and friends, in the stands or in front of the screen, I will always be a loyal fan of Serbia.”