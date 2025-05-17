The 2026 World Cup is just over a year away, yet a host of recognisable names might be missing from the expanded tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Despite FIFA, in its infinite wisdom, bumping the number of finalists up to 48, there could be some surprise omissions from the World Cup as several former finalists are struggling to qualify.

We’ve picked out the seven teams from around the globe that you might be surprised to see miss the finals next summer.

Nigeria

One glance at Nigeria’s forward line is enough to send shivers down your spine; their current squad contains Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze.

But the African heavyweights have one win in six World Cup qualifiers to date, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points and look unlikely to qualify as one of the best runners-up.

A tendency towards self-destruction and chaotic governance often undermines Nigeria’s talent and they currently look set to miss their second successive finals.

Cameroon

No World Cup is complete without a dash of Cameroonian chaos, from Benjamin Massing in 1990 to Alex Song elbowing a Croatian in the back for no reason in 2014.

But the African country with the most finals appearances are wrestling with aspiring debutants Cape Verde for the one automatic slot from Group D.

With Andre Onana, Carlos Baleba and Bryan Mbeumo in their ranks, Cameroon beat their rivals 4-1 earlier in qualifying but have dropped crucial points away at Libya, Angola and minnows Eswatini.

They travel to Cape Verde in September in what will be an effective play-off for a trip to the United States next summer.

Senegal

Senegal were impressive in 2022, qualifying from the group stages and initially running England close in the last 16 before losing 3-0.

But things have changed for one of Africa’s biggest talent factories.

Inspirational coach Aliou Cisse was sacked in October 2024, and now manages Libya, while both Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly are in managed decline in the Saudi Pro League.

Senegal do boast several recognisable names, from Pape Sarr to Nicolas Jackson, but have flattered to deceive in qualifying and trail DR Congo by one point.

It would be a major surprise to see Senegal miss the 2026 World Cup, but they have undoubtedly dipped over the past few years and find themselves in danger.

Qatar

Yes, Qatar were awful at their own World Cup in 2022 and became the first hosts to lose all three group matches.

But they have won the last two Asian Cups and would be expected to find a way of qualifying in their own right for the first time.

Not so; Qatar have won just three out of eight matches in the third round of Asian qualifying and are miles behind perennial qualifiers Iran and World Cup virgins Uzbekistan.

There is still a considerable safety net for Qatar, who are one of six teams (including Saudi Arabia) on course to play in fourth round of which only two teams are automatically eliminated.

But would you fancy the Qataris in the global play-offs? Coin toss, for us.

Chile

Plenty of early thirtysomething supporters will fondly remember Chile’s buccaneering appearances at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

And Chile’s star-studded squad went on to win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on both occasions.

Sadly, too many of those players are still in the squad 10 years later and few talents to match Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez are coming through the ranks.

Chile have won twice in 14 qualifiers and are rooted to the bottom of South America’s standings, five points behind Venezuela in the play-off place.

Dismally, they have only scored nine goals in those matches – arch-rivals and 2018 qualifiers Peru somehow have only managed six – and are almost certain to miss the finals once more.

Croatia

The majority of Europe’s qualifying groups are yet to fully start thanks to the Japanese knotweed-esque UEFA Nations League, so we’re basing the final two entries on vibes alone.

It would be a major surprise to see Croatia miss the tournament after their 2018 and 2022 heroics, but they have an ageing squad and can’t expect 39-year-old Luka Modric to carry them again.

The Croats are already six points behind the Czech Republic and former Yugoslav neighbours Montenegro in Group L.

Wily enough to chisel their way to a fourth successive World Cup, Croatia do still possess Josko Gvardiol in defence. But will that be enough?

Austria

Absent from the World Cup finals since France ’98, Austria made waves at last summer’s Euros with their relentless pressing style under Ralf Rangnick.

In a tournament bereft of excitement, their high-octane victories over Poland and the Netherlands caught the eye and their last 16 defeat to Turkey was a genuine thriller.

With a squad packed with Bundesliga talent, Austria would be a fascinating proposition in 2026, but are yet to start their qualifying campaign and are already six points behind Bosnia-Herzegovina.

There is also a school of thought that the Austrians are slightly past their peak and their pressing tactics aren’t suited for the American heat. We’ll see.