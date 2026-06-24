The 2026 World Cup group stage is heading towards a close and some big nations are looking anxiously at the permutations.

Former winners and perennial dark horses are calculating what they need to get through into the knockouts.

We’ve ranked five of the most surprising names who are in danger of an early exit, despite their talent and the forgiving format.

5. Senegal

Senegal have not even played badly and yet their zero points shows just how tough Group I is.

They lost 3-1 to tournament favourites France in the opening game before losing to an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway in their second match.

This means qualifying as one of the top two teams is already mathematically impossible, but there is still a possibility of going through as one of the third best. Senegal have a minus three goal difference but face bottom side Iraq in the final group stage game.

The Middle Eastern side have scored just one goal this tournament and let in seven, so Senegal would be understandably confident of boosting their own goal difference.

Getting into the positive would be a big step, but even a two-goal swing should be enough to see them through.

4. Belgium

Belgium look distinctly like a golden generation that has been left to rust.

They have scored just one goal in 180 minutes of football and looked laborious against Iran, meaning they have just two points heading into the final game.

They are facing New Zealand, but the Kiwis have scored three times as many goals as the Belgians.

It is now or never then for Kevin De Bruyne and co. Another draw should realistically be enough to see them through as the third best team but a defeat and it will be time for the flight home.

3. Scotland

Scotland are currently ranked as the second-best third-place team. The only problem is their final game is against Brazil.

Had Steve Clarke had the option of choosing in which order Scotland faced their Group C opponents, facing a five-time World Champion when you need a result would not have been his ideal scenario.

Of course, this is not the Brazil of the turn of the century. But Scotland’s task is as mentally big as it is actually on the pitch.

Scotland’s task in theory is simple – avoid defeat and they’re through. But if Scotland lose, it is a case of how much by.

The current prediction is that a minus two goal difference on three points has a 69.4% chance of going through. It drops down to 47.3% and then 29.2% as the goals go in.

Scotland are currently on zero, so can realistically afford a 2-0 loss. Annoyingly for them, they are one of the earlier groups so they will not be certain what they actually need by the time they kick off.

If they do lose heavily, Scotland will rue not beating Haiti by more than one goal.

READ: Third-place watch: What Scotland need to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages

2. Uruguay

This is not the Uruguay squad of yesteryear, but the first World Cup winners would still have been hopeful of reaching the knockouts.

As it stands, they are in a position to do so as they sit second in Group H. but their final game is against a Spain side that has woken up.

Uruguay have drawn both of their games so far and absolutely must avoid defeat if they have any hope of making it through.

Unfortunately for them, Spain are not one of the big teams that have already qualified and so will go into that final game with the intention to win.

Should Uruguay make it through, a round of 32 tie against Argentina most likely awaits.

1. Ecuador

All of Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast would have looked at Curacao in their group as the absolute must-win and yet heroics from goalkeeper Eloy Room meant the South Americans came away with just one point.

That could prove to be the fatal blow for Ecuador’s hopes of reaching the next round. They are on one point with a minus one goal difference, but play Germany in the final match needing a result.

Anything less than a win and they will be going home. Their only hope is that the already qualified Germans will rest their star players but even then, it’s a tall task.

READ NEXT: The 10 worst dark horses in World Cup history RANKED after Turkey’s early exit



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