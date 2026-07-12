VAR is bigger and, erm, not exactly better than ever before at the 2026 World Cup, so we’ve picked out its biggest controversies so far.

This is the third World Cup since VAR was introduced and you’d think it would be becoming a fool proof system by now, right? Wrong.

There have been plenty of highly contestable VAR decisions at the 2026 World Cup. Some have just been when a losing team feels the world is going against them, when a decision was actually right, but others have caused long-lasting controversy.

VAR has been given greater powers at this World Cup, such as being able to award yellow cards in cases of mistaken identity.

In the last quarter-final, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo got sent off for a second yellow card after VAR accused him of diving, with the original booking going to Argentina’s Leandro Paredes for a foul.

That was the right decision, even if Switzerland felt aggrieved. But here are 10 VAR incidents – either by its intervention or lack thereof – more worthy of controversy at this World Cup.

10. Argentina v Egypt – Egypt goal being disallowed

Egypt thought they were on the verge of a giant killing when they went 2-0 up against Argentina, but the two-goal lead didn’t last.

In fact, their second goal was soon chalked off by VAR for a foul much earlier in the build up.

In truth, it was a foul, which is why we’re leaving it at the bottom of this list. But Egypt were frustrated at how far back in the phase of play it was, especially when they felt they could have been awarded a penalty shortly before Argentina’s winner.

Egypt filed a formal complaint to FIFA about the officiating, which their manager Hossam Hassan argued was biased towards Argentina.

9. England v Ghana – Konsa foul not being given as a penalty

England rode their luck against Ghana in the group stage, having to settle for a 0-0 draw. But it could easily have been worse.

When Ezri Konsa brought down Prince Adu in the box, Ghana hoped for a penalty. It wasn’t given to them.

Konsa’s challenge was careless and potentially reckless. It was definitely a risky move and one Ghana felt could have been punishable.

8. Brazil v Scotland – Vinicius Junior goal being ruled out

Harsh one, this. You’d be fuming if it was against you.

Brazil were already a goal to the good against Scotland and thought they’d doubled their lead when Vinicius Junior nicked the ball and scored.

But after a VAR review, he was judged to have fouled Jack Hendry. But it was the faintest of fouls.

It didn’t matter too much, with Brazil going on to win anyway, but it was a big let off for Scotland at the time.

7. Colombia v Portugal – Colombia goal being given offside

To the naked eye, Davinson Sanchez didn’t look to be offside when he scored for Colombia against Portugal.

But out came VAR’s lines and, with no margin for error being allowed, Sanchez’s toe was found to be offside by a matter of millimetres.

Some say offside is black and white, but how strictly VAR applies its findings frustrates many.

“It’s onside, I don’t care what they’re telling me and what information they’re giving me,” fumed Wayne Rooney on punditry duties for the BBC.

6. Ecuador v Germany – Germany goal being allowed to stand

It didn’t take long for Germany to take the lead against Ecuador, but plenty felt their goal shouldn’t have stood.

Pedro Vite was down on the deck by the time the ball went in, having been struck in the head by Aleksandar Pavlovic’s boot.

Pavlovic was going for the ball, but skimmed Pavlovic’s face too before Germany went on to finish off the chance.

VAR allowed the goal to stand despite the incident between Pavlovic and Vite in the build up, but there should really have been a review.

5. Germany v Paraguay – Germany goal being ruled out

Germany’s elimination by Paraguay was one of the upsets of the round of 32, but the beaten side argued they had a legitimate goal disallowed that would have put them 2-1 up.

A corner from Nathaniel Brown led to Jonathan Tah heading the ball past Orlando Gill in the Paraguay goal.

But a VAR review determined that Gill had been held unfairly by Germany’s Waldemar Anton as the corner came in.

It was soft. Gill was back on his feet by the time of Tah’s header and would have been able to react.

4. Portugal v Croatia – Croatia goal getting disallowed for offside

Croatia thought they’d rescued their World Cup hopes with an equaliser against Portugal deep into stoppage time of their round of 32 meeting.

Trailing 2-1, Josko Gvardiol pounced to score with a smash-and-grab effort from close range. But Croatian celebrations were soon cut short.

FIFA’s shiny new technology proved that Croatia’s Igor Matanovic touched the ball on its way through to Mario Pasalic, who was in an offside position before he set up Gvardiol.

But even though there was evidence of Matanovic’s touch, meaning Pasalic’s offside was a valid reason to rule out the goal, the fact it hit a Portugal defender on the way between them led to some arguing it should have stood.

The laws say the defender’s touch would have to have been deliberate and the officials decided it wasn’t, thus confirming Pasalic as being offside and crushing Croatia’s dreams.

3. France v Senegal – Mbappe not being given a penalty

When France were seeking a breakthrough against Senegal, they appealed for a penalty after Sadio Mane slid in and took down Kylian Mbappe.

The referee was unmoved, awarding a corner to France and denying them a penalty. But VAR soon encouraged a review.

Replays showed Mane didn’t get any of the ball, but in an announcement that baffled viewers, the referee stuck with his decision of it not being a penalty.

Instead, he claimed Mbappe initiated the contact, and to rub salt into French wounds, he even overturned the corner after realising it should be a goal kick.

2. USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina – Balogun getting sent off

An incident so controversial that even Donald Trump got involved. And that only made matters worse.

USA striker Folarin Balogun was sent off after a VAR check in their game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for his studs landing on Tarik Muharemovic’s calf.

There seemed to be little intent, but VAR showed the referee close-ups and slow-motion replays that made it look worse.

Thus, Balogun got his marching orders, only for his ban for the USA’s next game to be overturned.

1. Argentina v Algeria – Messi avoiding red card

One of Lionel Messi’s greatest World Cup campaigns got off to a strong start with a hat trick against Algeria – but not before Argentina’s opponents alleged he should have been sent off.

Messi fouled Aissa Mandi in the first half, with his studs coming down onto his opponent’s calf.

By the letter of the law, it looked worthy of a red card, no matter how big a legend was committing the offence.

But there wasn’t even a recommendation from VAR to review the incident, with the referee’s decision of it just being a free kick being allowed to stand.

READ MORE: The World Cup all-time table: England 5th, France closing on Italy…

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