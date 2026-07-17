We’ve all got time for a cult hero or two, and what better stage for them to emerge than at a World Cup?

A cult hero is someone who’s not quite a superstar, but thrives as an underdog and quickly gains a corner of support.

There have been many at the World Cup over the years, even more so now the expanded format has led to more teams and more players we’d frankly never heard of before.

But who have been the biggest cult heroes of the 2026 World Cup? We’ve picked out our 10 favourites.

10. Pico Lopes (Cape Verde)

Just an incredible story. Born in Dublin, playing for Shamrock Rovers since 2017 and rocking up at the World Cup with Cape Verde.

Eligible because of his dad, Lopes has been playing for Cape Verde since 2019, after initially ignoring their messages to him because he thought it was spam.

He’ll be glad he realised it was no hoax. The centre-back was ever-present for Cape Verde’s stunning run to the round of 32, where they lost to Argentina but only after taking the game to extra time.

Lopes has since been back in action with Shamrock Rovers in the Champions League qualifying rounds. He couldn’t be part of another underdog story in a prestigious tournament, could he?

9. Elijah Just (New Zealand)

With three goals to his name, Just scored more goals for New Zealand at the 2026 World Cup than his whole country had managed to score at any previous World Cup.

The Motherwell winger scored a brace on his tournament debut against Iran and also got his side’s consolation in their loss to Belgium for their last group game.

“In terms of transfer in the window, that’s I guess my agent’s job,” he said after New Zealand’s elimination. “Well, I hope he’s busy at the moment and I will obviously speak with him and, in football, you never know.”

Sounds like someone interested in a move to us. Both Celtic and Rangers have been linked.

8. Eloy Room (Curacao)

Keepers make good cult heroes and Room is the first of three we’ve picked in our top 10.

You wouldn’t have predicted that when he let in seven goals in Curacao’s opener against Germany, but in their next game against Ecuador, he made the most saves of any World Cup match in 90 minutes with 15.

In doing so, the 37-year-old helped the minnows earn their only World Cup point.

7. Haissem Hassan (Egypt)

Hassan was an unused sub throughout the whole group stage for Egypt, but sprang into life in the knockout stage.

After debuting in the round of 32 against Australia, it was in the round of 16 against Argentina that he really made a name for himself.

Hassan’s mesmerising run to help set up what Egypt thought was their second goal, before it was ruled out, showcased his dazzling skills.

The winger was then able to set up an actual goal for Mostafa Ziko, before Egypt fell to an Argentine comeback.

Don’t be too surprised if Hassan is on the move this summer, especially after his club Real Oviedo got relegated from La Liga.

6. Orlando Gill (Paraguay)

Gill only made his debut for Paraguay in September, but fast forward to the World Cup and he was ever-present.

His two saves in the penalty shootout against Germany made him a hero. He wasn’t too shabby in the next round against France either, despite being on the losing side.

Paraguay lost some of the admirers they’d gained with their Germany win after some of their antics against France. But now the dust has settled, it’s hard not to be sympathetic to Gill.

5. Dan Burn (England)

Sat on the bench in the group stage. Sat on the bench in the round of 32. Came on against Mexico and headed everything.

A cult hero by definition is an outsider, an unheralded name who deserves appreciation for the part they play.

England had better players in their squad than Burn, and players who had more of an impact at the World Cup, but for someone whose inclusion in the travelling party was initially questioned, the Newcastle defender became someone England supporters could get behind.

Just a shame his transition into an emergency striker against Argentina in the semi-final didn’t lead to anything.

READ: Somebody make a statue of Dan Burn’s iconic World Cup block. Now.

4. Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde)

Argentina didn’t know what had hit them.

Cape Verde’s unlikely World Cup dream was kept alive by Cabral’s wonder goal in extra time of their round of 32 clash, threatening the upset of all upsets.

They couldn’t quite hold on, but Cabral’s goal made sure they went out with a bang.

The left-back started three of Cape Verde’s four World Cup matches (he was suspended for the one he didn’t) and is now ready to start a new chapter in his club career with Trabzonspor.

3. Julian Quinones (Mexico)

It’s been a World Cup where most of the big names have shown up in front of goal. The top scorers chart is led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. No major shocks there.

But Quinones was one of the outsiders who forced his way into the scoring charts. His four goals before Mexico’s exit were one more than, say, Cristiano Ronaldo got.

Winner of the Saudi Pro League golden boot last season, the Al-Qadsiah forward has never played in Europe. We wonder if that might change soon on the back of his World Cup exploits.

2. Johan Manzambi (Switzerland)

This year’s textbook example of a breakout star set to earn a big move off the back of his World Cup performances.

Manzambi shone for Switzerland in the group stage with a brace against Bosnia and Herzegovina and then a goal and assist against Canada, before an assist in the round of 32.

Is it a coincidence that Switzerland ran out of steam once Manzambi became unavailable beyond then? Maybe not.

The midfielder was linked heavily with Newcastle but is now on course to join Aston Villa after a good old-fashioned transfer hijack.

1. Vozinha (Cape Verde)

There was only going to be one man at #1.

Unexpected stars don’t come much bigger than Vozinha. Playing in his (and his country’s) first World Cup at the age of 40, the Cape Verdean goalkeeper became a fan favourite.

Keeping a clean sheet against Spain on his debut was monumental. Since then, in a sign of him winning over the wider World Cup audience, his Instagram following has grown from about 50,000 to nearly 30 million.

Cape Verde’s journey ended in the round of 32, but not after Vozinha made another eight saves against Argentina. Goalkeeper of the tournament?

He’s even had a species of sea slug named after him, as you do. If that’s not cult hero, we’re not sure what is.

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