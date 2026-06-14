We’ve ranked every squad at the 2026 World Cup by market value and heavyweights like England, France and Spain dominate the top of the list.

The French boast the most valuable squad at the tournament with a current cumulative value of over €1.5billion.

Didier Deschamps’ side have five players who are valued at €100million or over, with Kylian Mbappe being deemed as their most valuable player as of writing.

England, Spain and Portugal also boast squad values of over €1billion, with each of them ranking among the tournament favourites.

Four-time winners Germany are just shy of the €1billion mark, with Transfermarkt currently valuing them at €947million. Both Jamal Muisala and Florian Wirtz are rated at €100million.

Brazil are sixth, but anybody who saw their leaden performance against Morocco will know not to take these figures entirely at face value. The rest of the top 10 consists of Argentina, Netherlands, Norway and Belgium.

Ivory Coast are the most valuable non-European or South American side with a market value of €522.1million for their squad. That ranks them 11th on the overall list.

Fellow African sides Senegal and Morocco are also valued at over €400million and they will fancy their chances of going deep in the tournament.

The co-hosts United States are the highest valued CONCACAF squad, 17th overall with a rating of €385.6million. Dark horses Japan lead the way for Asia at €270.85million.

At the bottom of the list, 14 squads are valued at under €100million. For context, 18 individual players have a valuation of €100million or more which highlights the stark disparity at the World Cup.

But that isn’t necessarily a death knell; the opening three days of the tournament saw Australia beat warmly-fancied Turkey and Qatar take a point off Switzerland.

The Qataris have the lowest valued squad at the tournament with a total of just €19.93million. That’s over 75 times less than France.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much each squad at the 2026 World Cup is valued at, with figures provided by Transfermarkt.

1. France – €1.52billion

2. England – €1.36billion

3. Spain – €1.22billion

4. Portugal – €1.01billion

5. Germany – €947million

6. Brazil – €928.2million

7. Argentina – €807.5million

8. Netherlands – €754.2million

9. Norway – €589.9million

10. Belgium – €547.5million

11. Ivory Coast – €522.1million

12. Senegal – €478.1million

13. Turkey – €473.7million

14. Morocco – €447.7million

15. Sweden – €406.08million

16. Croatia – €387.3million

17. United States – €385.6million

18. Ecuador – €368.7million

19. Uruguay – €359.3million

20. Switzerland – €332.5million

21. Colombia – €302.35million

22. Japan – €270.85million

23. Algeria – €256.9million

24. Austria – €245.2million

25. Ghana – €234.5million

26. Canada – €198.65million

27. Mexico – €191.85million

28. Czech Republic – €188.18million

29. Scotland – €170.25million

30. Paraguay – €153.65million

31. Bosnia & Herzegovina – €146.4million

32. DR Congo – €143.9million

33. South Korea – €139.05million

34. Egypt – €116.48million

35. Uzbekistan – €85.33million

36. Australia – €77.45million

37. Tunisia – €69.95million

38. Haiti – €55.9million

39. Cape Verde – €49.25million

40. South Africa – €49.25million

41. Saudi Arabia – €40.68million

42. Panama – €34.55million

43. New Zealand – €34.45million

44. Iran – €32.05million

45. Curacao – €25.78million

46. Iraq – €21.2million

47. Jordan – €20.3million

48. Qatar – €19.93million

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