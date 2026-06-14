Ranking every 2026 World Cup squad by their market value: England 2nd…
We’ve ranked every squad at the 2026 World Cup by market value and heavyweights like England, France and Spain dominate the top of the list.
The French boast the most valuable squad at the tournament with a current cumulative value of over €1.5billion.
Didier Deschamps’ side have five players who are valued at €100million or over, with Kylian Mbappe being deemed as their most valuable player as of writing.
England, Spain and Portugal also boast squad values of over €1billion, with each of them ranking among the tournament favourites.
Four-time winners Germany are just shy of the €1billion mark, with Transfermarkt currently valuing them at €947million. Both Jamal Muisala and Florian Wirtz are rated at €100million.
Brazil are sixth, but anybody who saw their leaden performance against Morocco will know not to take these figures entirely at face value. The rest of the top 10 consists of Argentina, Netherlands, Norway and Belgium.
Ivory Coast are the most valuable non-European or South American side with a market value of €522.1million for their squad. That ranks them 11th on the overall list.
Fellow African sides Senegal and Morocco are also valued at over €400million and they will fancy their chances of going deep in the tournament.
The co-hosts United States are the highest valued CONCACAF squad, 17th overall with a rating of €385.6million. Dark horses Japan lead the way for Asia at €270.85million.
At the bottom of the list, 14 squads are valued at under €100million. For context, 18 individual players have a valuation of €100million or more which highlights the stark disparity at the World Cup.
But that isn’t necessarily a death knell; the opening three days of the tournament saw Australia beat warmly-fancied Turkey and Qatar take a point off Switzerland.
The Qataris have the lowest valued squad at the tournament with a total of just €19.93million. That’s over 75 times less than France.
Here’s the full breakdown of how much each squad at the 2026 World Cup is valued at, with figures provided by Transfermarkt.
1. France – €1.52billion
2. England – €1.36billion
3. Spain – €1.22billion
4. Portugal – €1.01billion
5. Germany – €947million
6. Brazil – €928.2million
7. Argentina – €807.5million
8. Netherlands – €754.2million
9. Norway – €589.9million
10. Belgium – €547.5million
11. Ivory Coast – €522.1million
12. Senegal – €478.1million
13. Turkey – €473.7million
14. Morocco – €447.7million
15. Sweden – €406.08million
16. Croatia – €387.3million
17. United States – €385.6million
18. Ecuador – €368.7million
19. Uruguay – €359.3million
20. Switzerland – €332.5million
21. Colombia – €302.35million
22. Japan – €270.85million
23. Algeria – €256.9million
24. Austria – €245.2million
25. Ghana – €234.5million
26. Canada – €198.65million
27. Mexico – €191.85million
28. Czech Republic – €188.18million
29. Scotland – €170.25million
30. Paraguay – €153.65million
31. Bosnia & Herzegovina – €146.4million
32. DR Congo – €143.9million
33. South Korea – €139.05million
34. Egypt – €116.48million
35. Uzbekistan – €85.33million
36. Australia – €77.45million
37. Tunisia – €69.95million
38. Haiti – €55.9million
39. Cape Verde – €49.25million
40. South Africa – €49.25million
41. Saudi Arabia – €40.68million
42. Panama – €34.55million
43. New Zealand – €34.45million
44. Iran – €32.05million
45. Curacao – €25.78million
46. Iraq – €21.2million
47. Jordan – €20.3million
48. Qatar – €19.93million
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