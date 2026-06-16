The 2026 World Cup is well and truly underway, but who is the most valuable player from every team? We’ve done some digging to find out.

Most of these players are carrying the weight of their nation on their shoulders this summer as they look to make the difference at the World Cup.

The names at the top end won’t surprise you, with Yamal, Haaland, Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius all making an appearance.

But the full richness of this list comes from the highly valued player from a smaller nation (Caicedo, Khusanov) and the unfamiliar names from World Cup minnows at the bottom.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve found the most valuable player in every squad at this summer’s tournament. We’ve listed them in descending order.

=1. Lamine Yamal (Spain, €200million)

=1. Erling Haaland (Norway, €200million)

3. Kylian Mbappe (France, €180million)

4. Vitinha & Joao Neves (Portugal, €140million)

5. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, €140million)

6. Jude Bellingham (England, €130million)

=7. Jamal Musiala & Florian Wirtz (Germany, €100million)

=7. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador, €100million)

=7. Julian Alvarez (Argentina, €100million)

=10. Federico Valverde (Uruguay, €90million)

=10. Arda Guler (Turkey, €90million)

=10. Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast, €90million)

13. Alexander Isak (Sweden, €85million)

=14. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, €80million)

=14. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana, €80million)

=14. Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands, €80million)

17. Jeremy Doku (Belgium, €75million)

=18. Luis Diaz (Colombia, €70million)

=18. Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, €70million)

20. Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal, €55million)

=21. Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan, €50million)

=21. Johan Manzumbi (Switzerland, €50million)

=21. Omar Marmoush (Egypt, €50million)

24. Ibrahim Maza (Algeria, €45million)

=25. Christian Pulisic & Folarin Balogun (United States, €40million)

=25. Alphonso Davies (Canada, €40million)

=25. Kaishu Sano (Japan, €40million)

=25. Scott McTominay (Scotland, €40million)

29. Noah Sadiki (DR Congo, €35million)

30. Konrad Laimer (Austria, €32million)

31. Lee Kang-in (South Korea, €28million)

=32. Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina, €25million)

=32. Diego Gomez & Julio Enciso (Paraguay, €25million)

34. Ladislav Krejci (Czech Republic, €22million)

=35. Santiago Gimenez (Mexico, €18million)

=35. Wilson Isidor (Haiti, €18million)

=37. Hannibal (Tunisia, €15million)

=37. Logan Costa (Cape Verde, €15million)

39. Jordan Bos & Alessandro Circati (Australia, €12million)

40. Mousa Tamari (Jordan, €10million)

41. Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia, €9million)

=42. Lyle Foster (South Africa, €8million)

=42. Akram Afif (Qatar, €8million)

44. Amir Murillo (Panama, €7million)

45. Chris Wood (New Zealand, €5million)

46. Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran, €4.5million)

47. Armando Obispo (Curacao, €4million)

48. Ahmed Qasem (Iraq, €3.5million)

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