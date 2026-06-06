There’s no better shop window than the most-watched sporting event in the world and these players could get themselves a lucrative move at this summer’s World Cup

Plenty of players over the years have used a summer tournament to secure themselves a transfer; Gary Breen was the talk of European football in 2002 before a failed Inter Milan medical saw him end up at West Ham.

And these 11 could represent some tempting free agent options if they impress in North America.

GK: Maty Ryan

The Australian veteran could play in his fourth World Cup after making the Socceroos squad and he was most recently playing his club football for Levante.

He played 36 matches for the Liga side and while he did have the option of another year on his deal, that has yet to be executed and so he will soon become a free agent.

RB: Zeki Celik

A signing under the Jose Mourinho era, Celik has been at Roma for four years but will leave this summer.

He can play on the right of a back three as well as wing back but is limited going forward, even if he has improved in the last 18 months.

Celik will be part of Turkey’s first World Cup since 2002, where they reached the semi-final. A repeat isn’t completely out of the question.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Konate is also on the move and on the verge of joining Real Madrid.

That was always the plan for the Frenchman, but a poor season threatened to scupper his free transfer move.

Madrid have remained interested though and the only thing blocking the official signing is the ongoing presidential elections.

Florentino Perez has confirmed they will sign Konate should he win the elections on Sunday. They’ve only gone and done it again.

CB: John Stones

Injuries will always be the concern for any Stones admirer but his talent and the fact he is only 31 means not too many have been put off.

His former club Everton reportedly want him but he could be tempted by a move abroad with Bayern, Milan and Juventus interested.

LB: Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japanese full-back spent four years at Arsenal before leaving to join Ajax but looks to be on the move again after his contract expired.

He is in Japan’s World Cup squad but may have to settle for a bench role.

DM: Fabinho

The former Liverpool midfielder left Anfield for Saudi and Al-Ittihad but his contract comes to an end this summer.

He’s 32 now and looked like his legs had gone even during his Liverpool days, but he has made the Brazil squad to provide cover for Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro if needed.

CM: Leon Goretzka

After eight years at Bayern, Goretzka is off this summer and has no shortage of suitors.

A move to Milan collapsed and now Premier League clubs and Arsenal have been linked with some experience for their midfield.

A good showing in the World Cup for Germany will only increase the interest in the 31-year-old.

CM: Xaver Schlager

The Austrian has been playing his football at RB Leipzig since 2022 but declined a new contract offer and so is set for a free transfer.

Celtic have reportedly offered a contract to him but he has yet to clarify his future as he links up with the Austria squad.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Salah may have had a difficult final year at Anfield but he is still a player many clubs would want to sign.

As the most high-profile Muslim player on the planet, a move to Saudi Arabia seems likely. But a return to Italy could also be on the cards with Milan and his former club Roma reportedly interested.

Whatever his next move, Salah’s legacy in England is secured.

LW: Bernardo Silva

With apologies to Bernardo, who plays more on the right, we are sticking him out on the left.

Silva has departed City after becoming disillusioned with Manchester winters and is looking likely for a switch to Spain.

Atletico Madrid had been in pole position until Barcelona stepped in, but his future will now be decided after the World Cup.

ST: Robert Lewandowski

After scoring 120 goals in his 193 games, Lewandowski is leaving Barcelona this summer and has been heavily linked with the United States.

A move to Inter Miami is the most likely given their history of signing European stars but a stay in Europe is not out of the question.

Juventus, Milan and Fenerbahce have been speculated to be interested, with Manchester United also being linked to take the burden off Benjamin Sesko.

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