Holders Argentina and five-time winners Brazil are joined by two debutants in the list of countries that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Hosted in North America, these finals are the biggest in World Cup history with 48 teams set to take part in the competition.

We’ve listed every country that has qualified for the 2026 edition, their current World Ranking, previous performance at the finals and their current most-valued player according to Transfermarkt.

Canada (hosts)

FIFA World Ranking: 30

Previous best performance: Group Stages (1986, 2022)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Alphonso Davies (€50million)

Mexico (hosts)

FIFA World Ranking: 17

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Santiago Gimenez (€37million)

United States (hosts)

FIFA World Ranking: 16

Previous best performance: Semi-finals (1930)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Christian Pulisic (€50million)

Japan

FIFA World Ranking: 15

Previous best performance: Last 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Kaoru Mitoma (€40million)

New Zealand

FIFA World Ranking: 86

Previous best performance: Group Stages (1982, 2010)

Last finals appearance: 2010

Most valuable player: Chris Wood (€10million)

Iran

FIFA World Ranking: 18

Previous best performance: Group Stages (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Mehdi Taremi (€5million)

Argentina

FIFA World Ranking: 1

Previous best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

Last finals appearance: 2010

Most valuable player: Julian Alvarez (€100million)

Uzbekistan

FIFA World Ranking: 57

Previous best performance: N/A

Last finals appearance: N/A

Most valuable player: Abdukodir Khusanov (€35million)

South Korea

FIFA World Ranking: 23

Previous best performance: Semi-Finals (2002)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Lee Kang-in (€25million)

Jordan

FIFA World Ranking: 62

Previous best performance: N/A

Last finals appearance: N/A

Most valuable player: Mousa Tamari (€6million)

Australia

FIFA World Ranking: 26

Previous best performance: Last 16 (2006, 2022)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Alessandro Circati (€8.5million)

Ecuador

FIFA World Ranking: 24

Previous best performance: Last 16 (2006)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Moises Caicedo (€90million)

Brazil

FIFA World Ranking: 5

Previous best performance: Winners (1958. 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Last finals appearance: 2022

Most valuable player: Vinicius Junior (€170million)