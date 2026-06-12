James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, Michael Owen… Even Pele, back in 1958, used the World Cup stage to announce themselves to the world.

Who could follow in their footsteps at the tournament in North America in 2026? Nowadays we don’t really get complete unknowns, such is the nature of the internet and wall-to-wall coverage, but some really talented young players have gone under the radar in a mainstream sense.

Featuring rising stars from Scotland, Ecuador, Mexico, Spain, and Croatia, we’ve ranked the 10 most exciting wonderkids at the 2026 World Cup.

10. Tyler Fletcher

In at No.10 because there’s every chance that he watches the entire tournament from the bench.

The Manchester United prospect has followed in the footsteps of his old man Darren in representing Scotland. Unlike the former Red Devils stalwart, he’s made it to a major international tournament. Already at age 19.

Part of a 2007-born crop coming to their first World Cup, alongside more established stars like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Ayyoub Bouaddi, Fletcher is more of an unknown quantity. His senior club experience amounts to little more than a 16-minute cameo in United’s final day dead-rubber 3-0 win over Brighton.

So it was an immense show of faith for Steve Clarke to give the teenager the nod in place of the injured Billy Gilmour. On the evidence of his showings in the warm-up friendlies, he might just have a role to play. What a story that would be.

9. Kerim Alajbegovic

The transfer gossip columns will be mercifully free of Alajbegovic’s name this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen have already acted to buy the 18-year-old winger back from Red Bull Salzburg after his eye-catching campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s secret weapon, Wales and Italy fans will tell you that the teenager is one to watch after the role he played on eliminating them back in March’s play-offs.

8. Johan Manzambi

When you think of Switzerland, you tend to think of established veterans.

Unfortunately Yann Sommer and Xherdan Shaqiri are absent from this year’s squad, but Breel Embolo, Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji are there, among the familiar faces we expect to see every two summers.

Manzambi breaks the mould and gives the Swiss something a bit different. The 20-year-old playmaker didn’t really get a chance to showcase his talents when Freiburg were outclassed by Aston Villa in the recent Europa League final, but he played a big role in getting them there.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and – inevitably – Bayern Munich have been linked with his signature. A strong showing at the World Cup might just accelerate a move away.

7. Bazoumana Toure

Only five players across Europe’s five major leagues – among them elite-level stars like Bruno Fernandes, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz – notched more assists than Hoffenheim’s 20-year-old Ivorian winger.

Toure might not necessarily start for the Ivory Coast, given their wealth of wide attacking options, including Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, but you’d expect him to get minutes. The final group game against Curacao, in particular, could give him a big opportunity.

As with his more high-profile compatriot Diomande, he’s been linked with a move to Andoni Iraola’s new-look Liverpool.

6. Luka Vuskovic

The centre-back wasn’t even born when Croatia’s legendary captain Luka Modric made his first World Cup appearances back in 2006.

You might be aware of Vuskovic due to him being on Tottenham’s books, talked up as the future of their (post-Romero?) defence.

A generational centre-back, some say, who shone on loan at Hamburg last season – prompting speculation that he could be fast-tracked to the likes of Bayern or Real Madrid already.

Like Switzerland, plenty of your old guard favourites are here – Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic alongside Modric – but 19-year-old Vuskovic brings down the average single-handedly.

Think of him as this tournament’s Josko Gvardiol, who broke through at a similar age in Qatar last time out. We’re hoping for Vuskovic’s sake that he doesn’t suffer the same humiliation at the hands of Lionel Messi.

5. Gessime Yassine

Captain of the Morocco side that won the Under-20 World Cup last year, Yassine is the poster boy of a new golden era for the Atlas Lions.

After their AFCON final defeat to Senegal, the Moroccan FA dispensed with the services of Walid Regragui – who took them to the last four in Qatar – and have gone with the former Under-20 coach, Mohammed Ouhabi.

The new boss promises a more expressive, attacking style. It remains to be seen whether that’ll be wise, but we imagine that the 20-year-old winger – who joined Strasbourg from second-tier Dunkerque earlier this year – will be a part of those plans.

4. Victor Munoz

At 22, Munoz isn’t a spring chicken, but he’s got into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad after an eye-catching breakout campaign with Osasuna.

He actually has some experience of playing in America, having made a couple of cameos under Xabi Alonso for Real Madrid in last summer’s Club World Cup. Unlikely to get regular minutes for Los Blancos, the decision to move to Pamplona was an astute one.

In his first season of regular senior men’s football after developing his talents at Real Madrid’s B Team, he played across the midfield and attack and notched six goals and two assists. He also scored on his La Roja debut in a friendly victory over Serbia back in March.

Given the injury question marks hanging over Nico Williams, there’s every chance he plays a big role for the bookmakers’ favourites.

3. Gilberto Mora

The youngest player at this World Cup has been talked up as Mexican football’s next major superstar.

Of the 1248 players named in the 48 squads, Mora is the only one yet to celebrate his 18th birthday.

But this is no pointless Theo Walcott-style PR exercise. He’s already an important player for the hosts, having started in their Gold Cup final victory over the USA last summer, and introduced off the bench in their opener against South Africa.

READ: The 10 youngest players at the 2026 World Cup: Lamine Yamal doesn’t quite make the cut

2. Yan Diomande

We know what you’re thinking.

A player talked up to make a £100million move to Liverpool can’t possibly be described as a “relative unknown”, can he?

Fair point. You’ve probably watched a few of the Ivorian teenager’s dazzling highlights reels on YouTube and have a pretty good idea of what he’s about.

But be honest. You won’t have actually watched him play before, have you? RB Leipzig weren’t even in Europe last season, and we know you’re not fiddling about with your IPTV to watch them take on Augsburg at 14:30 on a Saturday.

So here’s an opportunity to watch him in a proper game and judge whether the 19-year-old winger can live up to the hype as a worthy successor to Mohamed Salah.

Ivory Coast take on Ecuador, Germany and Curacao in an intriguing group, and we’d be amazed if Diomande doesn’t produce something pretty special to get fans demanding his signature.

1. Joel Ordonez

The 22-year-old from Club Brugge has all the makings of a World Cup breakout star.

Not only is he the business as an individual, but Ecuador’s exceptionally well-drilled defensive unit gives him a platform to shine. He partners PSG’s back-to-back Champions League winner Willian Pacho, while Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo shields the back four and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie slots in at right-back.

He played 90 minutes as Ecuador beat the world champions Argentina 1-0 last September, a result and performance that was emblematic of their exceptional qualifying campaign.

Ecuador finished ahead of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay and lost just two matches – half as many as Argentina. They conceded just five(!) goals in 18 games, keeping 13 clean sheets.

They’re on a 19-match winning run. Not since the Copa America two years ago have they conceded more than two goals, and that tournament – on US soil – they pushed the eventual winners Argentina to penalties.

Don’t expect La Tricolor to blow opponents away – they still have an ancient Enner Valencia starting up top – but their defensive foundations give them every chance of embarking on a Greece 2004 or Morocco 2022 type run.

If that happens, expect Ordonez to become the most in-demand defender in Europe this summer.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 10 youngest players from the 2022 World Cup



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