There’s a strong argument to be made that England produces more good footballers than anywhere on the planet – particularly when you look at some of the exceptional footballers representing other countries at the 2026 World Cup who were eligible to play for the Three Lions.

Not only has Thomas Tuchel overlooked some pretty special players, but there are countless other international footballers who might’ve played for England.

Here’s a superb full XI of players at the 2026 World Cup who could’ve played for England, arranged in a not-at-all frontloaded 4-4-2 formation.

GK: Emiliano Martinez

Kicking things off with a bit of a technicality.

We could’ve had Scotland’s Angus Gunn between the sticks, and there’d have been no quibbles there given that he was born in Norwich and represented England at five youth levels, but we want to make this XI as strong as possible.

What better way than a two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper winner? He was absolutely vital to getting Lionel Messi over the line to international glory, a sensational big-game player and penalty-saving specialist as La Albiceleste bookended the World Cup with two Copa America trophies.

‘Dibu’ Martinez is as Argentinian as they come. He has no links to England. No distant great-grandparents from Suffolk. But he was in England for a full 11 years before his senior international debut.

Theoretically there’s a parallel universe in which Jordan Pickford doesn’t exist, and – desperate enough – the FA convinced Martinez to take up English citizenship. It was always vaunted for the likes of Manuel Almunia and Mikel Arteta back in the day, while it actually happened with proud Aussie Tony Dorigo.

David Raya, who only made his Spain debut 10 years after moving to Blackburn, would’ve been an alternative option on the same grounds.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Back in 2020, The Times reported that Wan-Bissaka was “committed to forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad” amid interest from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Croydon-born right-back, who has made over 200 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, Manchester United and West Ham, represented the Young Lions at Under-20 and Under-21 level.

He was even called up by Southgate back in August 2019, but he never made it onto the pitch and his debut never arrived during a period in which England boasted an abundance of excellent right-backs – with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James ultimately ahead in the pecking order.

Wan-Bissaka was eventually convinced to join the country of his heritage last year, and he helped the Democratic Republic of Congo qualify for their first World Cup since 1974. He’s earned nine caps.

CB: Axel Tuanzebe

A similar story to his former Manchester United team-mate.

Tuanzebe was actually born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but he emigrated to England as a child and developed his skills at Carrington from the age of eight. He played for the Young Lions at three levels before making the switch to DR Congo at senior level in 2023.

The centre-back played a vital role in their qualification, scoring the match-winner in their play-off against Jamaica.

CB: Alfie Jones

Not a household name, but regular watchers of the Championship will recognise Jones as a decent enough defender.

Jones was born in Bristol and came up through Southampton’s academy before establishing himself at Hull City, for whom he made almost 200 appearances. He moved to Middlesbrough last summer and shortly after was convinced to join Canada by Jesse Marsch, eligible via a grandmother from Alberta.

Injury has ruled the centre-back out of Boro’s promotion charge since Boxing Day, but he’s made his return just in time to make the hosts’ 26-man World Cup squad.

LB: Antonee Robinson

‘Jedi’ was born in Milton Keynes and raised in Liverpool, coming up through Everton’s academy. His father Marlon is English but a naturalised US citizen who played collegiate soccer at Duke University.

The States got on the talented prospect early, capping him at Under-18 level way back in 2014. He rose through the ranks and has become a key player for the national team, notching over 50 caps over the past eight years.

RW: Michael Olise

Of what might’ve been.

There are some excellent players in this XI, but only one or two of them would genuinely trouble Thomas Tuchel’s favoured starting XI.

Olise, a bonafide Ballon d’Or contender, undoubtedly belongs in that category – not least because of the lethal connection he enjoys with Three Lions skipper Harry Kane at club level.

The forward was born and raised in London and developed his skills in Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City’s academies before breaking through at Reading.

“I actually come from four countries: France, Algeria, Nigeria and England,” he once explained.

“I consider myself very lucky to possess these four parts, which all enrich me. I feel each individual part in me, I’ve developed attachments in all my countries.”

While Olise does not speak French, he always represented Les Bleus at youth level before making the step-up. It was seemingly never much of a decision to make.

“I have always had a connection with the France national team, that is why I play for France,” he responded in typically nonchalant fashion.

CM: Scott McTominay

Scotland have Sir Alex Ferguson to thank for Lancaster-born McSauce choosing the Tartan Army over England.

“When I was in the development centres I was in and around The Cliff, Alex was there and he spoke to my dad,” he told The Herald.

“After the memorial service for the Munich Disaster earlier this year he pulled me aside and told me: ‘Make sure you do play for Scotland.’

“I also spoke to my manager at Manchester United. He told me to go and do whatever I needed to do.

“His advice was to weigh up both sides and then go with whatever is in your heart. I had already made the decision so it was reasonably simple.”

CAM: Jamal Musiala

The Bayern Munich starlet represented both England and Germany at youth level, but more the former, before declaring for the country of his birth in 2021.

He grew up in both countries and developed his game at both Southampton and Chelsea before joining Bayern Munich as a young teenager in 2019. He’s now scored nine goals in 42 appearances for Die Mannschaft.

It’s probably a good thing that he declared for Germany, or else he’d be fighting for a starting spot alongside his old pal Jude Bellingham, with whom he has a close relationship from their time together in the England youth teams.

“Jude and I got on really well immediately,” Musiala told FourFourTwo.

“We had loads of laughs together on the England trips.

“We loved playing table tennis, and watching TV shows and movies together. We were just two lads, dreaming of becoming footballers.”

READ: A brilliant XI of players brutally left out of 2026 World Cup squads

LW: Antoine Semenyo

A London lad, born in Chelsea, Semenyo had unsuccessful trials with Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace as a youngster.

He started from the bottom at non-league Highworth Town before joining Bristol City and earning his stripes in loans at Bath City and Newport County.

During his steady rise to the top, he never really appeared on England’s radar. Never represented the Three Lions at youth level.

His father actually played in the Ghana Premier League, and the Black Stars got in early in calling him up – back in 2022, when he was still at Bristol City.

Semenyo has played over 30 times for Ghana and will be among their key players at this summer’s World Cup.

ST: Folarin Balogun

Only the second outfielder in this XI not actually born in England, Balogun moved from New York City to London when he was just one month old.

The striker was raised in the capital and joined Arsenal’s Hale End academy as a nipper, eventually joining progressing to make a few appearances for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Balogun represented England at four youth levels (as well as the USA at Under-18s) but he chose to represent the country of his birth at senior level.

A wise choice, given the pathway to regular starts, with a respectable record of nine goals in 27 appearances to date.

ST: Erling Haaland

The Manchester City superstar was born in Leeds General Infirmary, just a few weeks after his father Alfie left Leeds for City.

Playing for England was never really on the cards, though.

“Obviously at the younger age groups at that time, that wouldn’t have been on my radar, because when he broke into first-team football he was pretty much already in the Norwegian youth system,” Gareth Southgate said back in 2020.

“We recruit early, but we wouldn’t have been into him when he was still in Yorkshire, that’s for sure.

“We’re always trying to monitor those cases, but I think in that instance he was tied up pretty early by Norway and I think also, with players like him, they’re quite clear where they want to play as well.

“He feels that allegiance to the country that he’s playing for now and you’re always very respectful of that.”

READ NEXT: Revisiting England’s 2026 World Cup predicted XI from five years ago



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