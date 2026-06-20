Turkey have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing their first two matches, making all those dark horse shouts pre-tournament look silly.

It’s part of the World Cup tapestry for a fancied dark horse to be unceremoniously knocked out early and have you quietly scrubbing those confident predictions from your social media.

We’ve ranked the 10 most disappointing dark horses in World Cup history, factoring in pre-tournament expectation and actual performance.

10. Nigeria (1998)

Yes, Nigeria did win Group D at the 1998 World Cup and their 3-2 win over Spain was one of the best first round matches ever.

But this was a team that lit up USA ’94 and won Olympic Gold two years later. Jay-Jay Okocha was strutting around midfield, the star in a team of technically astonishing players.

This was the first African team with enough talent to win a World Cup. After losing the final group match to Paraguay, they were smashed 4-1 by a meat-and-two-veg Denmark in the last 16.

It felt like a waste at the time – a quarter-final with Brazil would’ve been sensational viewing – and Nigeria have never been as good since.

9. Turkey (2026)

Several people jotted Turkey down as their dark horse in 2026. Sager people knew better; the Turks have form for a quick trip to the glue factory.

Memories of their three defeats at Euro 2020 after being widely fancied were hard to forget, even if their run to the quarter-finals in 2024 was far more impressive.

Despite the talents of Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, Turkey lost their first two matches against Australia and Paraguay without scoring.

The Turks had almost all the play, but with the cutting edge of marshmallow. It was like watching an entire team of 2006 Frank Lampards, crashing shots everywhere like a trembling golfer. A chastening first World Cup in 24 years.

8. Denmark (2022)

Surely the most forgettable dark horse on this list; before Qatar 2022, Denmark were most people’s dark horses after reaching the European Championship semi-final the previous year.

With hindsight, that run was fuelled by the emotion of watching Christian Eriksen almost die on the pitch and a softish draw.

The Danes looked supine in a goalless draw with Tunisia, narrowly lost to France and Australia beat them 1-0 in the final group game.

7. Cameroon (2002)

Like Nigeria, Cameroon arrived at the World Cup as Olympic gold medalists and several stars, like Samuel Eto’o, in Europe’s top leagues. They were African champions too.

But the Indomitable Lions ultimately delivered little at the finals. A 1-1 draw with Ireland wasn’t disastrous, but only scoring once against a Saudi defence that leaked eight to Germany was the killer.

A bad-tempered 2-0 loss to Germany saw them knocked out in the groups. Another waste.

6. Uruguay (1986)

Climatic differences were considered a much bigger factor in vintage World Cups, meaning Uruguay were expected to thrive at Mexico ’86.

They were South American champions and had one of the world’s finest footballers in Enzo Francescoli.

Forty years on, Uruguay’s 1986 campaign is remembered for a 6-1 thrashing by Denmark, Jose Batista receiving the quickest red card in World Cup history against Scotland and general thuggery.

Argentina bundled them out in the last 16 and it was like opening a window in a musty room.

5. Czech Republic (2006)

Another team that had performed strongly at the European Championship (final in 1996, semis in 2004) before flopping at the World Cup.

There was an acknowledgement that the Czechs had passed their peak by 2006, but they still possessed several stars.

Pavel Nedved, Tomas Rosicky, Jan Koller, Karel Poborsky and Petr Cech were all part of the squad that went to Germany and beat USA 3-0 in their opening game.

But the Czechs were run ragged by Ghana, happy to only lose 2-0. A tame loss to Italy in the decisive third match and an era was over.

4. Scotland (1978)

One of the most infamous World Cup campaigns of them all. A masterclass in hubris, nadirs and doomed hope.

From Ally McLeod openly proclaiming Scotland would win it all (and retain it afterwards) and not being fussed about scouting Peru to drawing with minnows Iran and Willy Johnston being sent home for failing a drugs test.

And yet Scotland battered eventual finalists Netherlands in their third match, with Archie Gemmill scoring one of the most iconic goals in football history.

The 1978 failure was thought to have negatively influenced Scotland’s campaign for independence. If only McLeod had scouted Peru.

3. Soviet Union (1990)

A strong European Championship performance, star players, fitful World Cup performances and an early flight home… these entries are starting to write themselves.

The Soviet Union was fast disintegrating by 1990 and several of their Euro ’88 finalist squad were growing moss behind their ears.

Still, they beat Italia ’90 darlings Cameroon 4-0 and were robbed by a Diego Maradona handball in their second match.

It was the 2-0 loss to Romania in their opener that did for the Soviets, before passing on the baton to Russia to disappoint at future major tournaments.

2. Portugal (2002)

Portugal had only qualified for two World Cups in the 20th century, but were everyone’s dark horses prior to the 2002 tournament in South Korea & Japan.

Luis Figo was the star attraction, ably backed by the likes of Rui Costa, Fernando Couto and Joao Pinto, and they’d shone at Euro 2000.

Thirty-eight minutes into their opener and Portugal were 3-0 down to an unfancied United States. Cue a million shredded betting slips.

They lost 3-2, before recovering to batter Poland 4-0. Facing hosts South Korea, Portugal had two players sent off and fell to a 1-0 defeat in a frenzied atmosphere.

Now a fixture at World Cups, Portugal continue to underwhelm. A sole hustled semi-final place in 2006 is scant for a nation that produces such talent.

1. Colombia (1994)

Beating Argentina 5-0 in Buenos Aires was enough for several observers to anoint Colombia as World Cup favourites in 1994. Looking back, a talented squad buckled under the pressure of representing a volatile nation.

Reports around the tournament have described threats connected to team selection and the broader criminal influence around Colombian football at the time.

They lost a belting opener to Romania, before a fatal 2-1 defeat against the USA. We use the word ‘fatal’ deliberately here.

Andres Escobar scored an own goal against the hosts. Weeks later, Escobar got into an argument outside a Medellin nightclub and was shot dead.

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