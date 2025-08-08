The new season should be a time of optimism and hope but nothing destroys your excitement quite as quickly as your club releasing an absolute stinker of a kit.

While we’ve already put together our list of the best releases so far, it is time to look at the other end of the table and some of the designs that should have never seen the light of day.

We’ve ranked the 10 worst kits that have been released ahead of 2025-26.

10. Sunderland – Home kit

Considering their away kit is a stunner, it is a proper shame that Sunderland’s home kit for their return to the Premier League is so crap.

While we are not against badges being in the middle, the badge is just way too big and that black outline does it no favours.

Then there is the sponsor. Kit makers Hummel is tiny compared to the massive WW88. We must admit to having no idea who or what they are and found out their name is actually just W88, making the logo even more confusing. As to what they are, it’s either an Asian betting company or the name of the thermonuclear warhead the US made in the ’70s.

Oh and the back is awful as well. Why go plain for the number but then stripes for the name?

9. Doncaster Rovers – Away kit

Having recently won League Two, Doncaster Rovers are a club on the up, but they’ve had an absolute shocker with their away kit this season.

This kit is mint! (and vibrant pink) Stand out from the crowd this Saturday. Available from the club store or online nowhttps://t.co/NDjr5XSHG1#DRFC | @oxensportsuk pic.twitter.com/dLEC4BCUOB — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) August 7, 2025

8. Bayer Leverkusen – Away kit

While the home kit is not great, it is overshadowed by the away kit nightmare.

In what must have been a Friday afternoon job at the New Balance offices, it looks like barely any effort has gone into the design of the kit for one of the Bundesliga’s top clubs.

The collar is not too bad, but the shirt itself looks like someone left a red sock in a whites wash. Not for us.

For those who show their colors 🩷 pic.twitter.com/5mqH2TncDe — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 11, 2025

7. Bayern Munich – Home kit

Leverkusen are not the only Bundesliga club to feature and this stinker from Bayern Munich is much worse.

It’s just a mess all over. The Adidas logo is too big, as is the T Mobile. It’s way too messy and the white stripes look like they haven’t been rendered properly.

For a team that generally has decent kits, this is one to forget.

6. Reading – Third kit

When done correctly, a green kit has the potential to be a 10/10.

Unfortunately, we can’t help but think that Reading have fumbled the bag with their third kit this season. It’s been getting mixed reviews on social media and we can see why.

🌷Flourish in Style

Introducing our 2025/26 Third Kit 📣

⏰ Instore and Online tomorrow 10am — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 31, 2025

5. TSV Hartberg – Home kit

We dread to think how much money Hartberg are making in sponsorships this season, with 17 different brands on the front of the shirt alone.

TSV Hartberg unveils their kits for next season. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/3oBtDQQ2hp — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 18, 2025

4. Sheffield Wednesday – Away kit

Have Wednesday fans not suffered enough? Not only is their club on the brink of collapse with a stadium that is only allowed to be half open but they also have to look at one of the worst kits of all time?

The WordArt monstrosity is an eyesore and one made worse by an awful sponsor. ‘Mr Vegas’ in a disgusting green font makes the shirt look like the contents of a night out after drinking too much WKD.

3. Manchester City – Third kit

Their home and away kits are decent enough, but what on earth were Puma thinking when designing this third kit?

🩶 Man City x Puma 25/26 💚 🌧 New Third Kit! pic.twitter.com/WQv8cUpto0 — Opaleak (@opaleak) June 28, 2025

2. Forest Green Rovers – Home & away kits

Forest Green Rovers don’t shy away from thinking outside the box, but we just can’t get on board with their home or away kit this season.

A truly honking selection.

BREAKING: Seconds after these horrendous kits were revealed, the entire Forest Green squad have handed in transfer requests. pic.twitter.com/jiUTAh7Y1e — Kit Crimes ⚽ (@KitCrimes) July 22, 2025

1. Watford – Home kit

When a club says its own kit is bad, you know it’s a howler.

Pleasing a sponsor is a big part of designing a new kit (they pay the big bucks after all) but it seems Watford’s discussions with casino brand MrQ did not go entirely to plan.

The Hornets released images of their new home kit accompanied by a statement saying that: “mindful that the new, blue MrQ Casino logo may not reflect the values or preferences of all supporters, the shirt will once again be available to buy unbranded.”

Watford claim they asked MrQ if they could change the colour of the logo to match the shirt but were met with a response of no, leading to this monstrosity:

We’re back out for the second half. Two changes at half-time as Sissoko and Doumbia replace Vata and Grieves. pic.twitter.com/HaLmeThpHV — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 30, 2025

The away kit is just as bad, looking like a picnic rug your Nan has had for four decades.

