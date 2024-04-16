13 of the most cringeworthy penalty attempts of all-time: Budimir, Pires, Nevin…

Scoring a penalty isn’t as easy as it looks, but some players have taken spot-kicks so bad that the entire watching world cringes on their behalf.

Whether it’s an appallingly-executed Panenka, a dribbler hit with all the power of a baby’s punch or efforts skied into orbit, we’ve seen some iconic terrible penalties over the last few decades.

We’ve compiled a list of 13 penalties that were so bad that the taker should’ve retired on the spot.

Ante Budimir

We genuinely don’t think we’ve seen anything like this before.

In the last minute of injury time, Osasuna’s Budimir made a dog’s dinner of his penalty that would’ve levelled the game against Valencia in April 2014.

Stunningly bad. We can’t stop watching it.

"It's the worst penalty you'll see, certainly this season and maybe ever!" What was Ante Budimir thinking?! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/qyAvE6mme1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 15, 2024

Ademola Lookman

It’s never a good sign when you’re team-mates are coming out post-match to make clear they haven’t killed you… yet.

“He has apologised so we will brush it under the carpet and move on,” were the words of Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed after Lookman spurned the chance to earn the Cottagers a crucial draw at West Ham with the last kick of the game.

Tom Cairney echoed the sentiment of Reed, but something tells us some stronger language may have been used after this.

98th min penalty to equalise, Ademola Lookman does this…

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mNPmfCJ8Ik — The MVP Podcast (@The_MVPPodcast) November 8, 2020

Robert Pires

Still funny.

On this day in 2005: Oops… 😅 pic.twitter.com/tcBU4ZkgNi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2016

Peter Crouch

As England limbered up for the 2006 World Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Jamaica at Old Trafford, hat-trick hero Crouch provided a reminder that England will always be doomed when it comes to penalties with this scooped horror.

Long live Peter Crouch and the memory of his failed pre-World Cup Panenka against Jamaica pic.twitter.com/FqBdH0wRwk — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 12, 2019

Pat Nevin

As Chelsea took on Manchester City in 1984, an overly-relaxed Nevin stood just a couple of yards away from the ball before passing it towards goal.

But like a pea rolling off the plate and across the floor, it travelled so slowly that it was no problem for the City goalkeeper to save. Heroically bad.

Here’s the very relaxed Pat Nevin taking the worst penalty of all time for Chelsea in 1984. Barry Davies’ damning commentary makes the miss even better. Nonchalant is the word.@PatNevin pic.twitter.com/F7IpD1uV3n — Stu’s Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) May 2, 2020

French Cup

Even the opposition goalkeeper was p*ssed off with this one.

Conor Gallagher

Come for the awful Panenka, stay for the Brazilian commentator that makes the moment his own.

A Brazilian commentator laughing at Conor Gallagher's failed Panenka penalty for Chelsea vs Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RvTOfC101N — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 21, 2022

Bersant Celina

Swansea’s Celina had a very short run-up for this spot-kick in 2019, before skewing the ball to his right and getting absolutely nowhere near the goal.

It was comically bad, and West Brom stalwart Chris Brunt let him know just what he thought of it.

❌PENALTY MISS! 🙊Bersant Celina fluffs his lines in spectacular style. pic.twitter.com/fkXSRrJhJ4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 13, 2019

Sergio Aguero

“I would like to apologise to my team-mates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty,” Aguero tweeted after this failed Panenka against Chelsea in 2021. “It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility.”

Quite right.

Seeing Aguero trying to panenka Mendy is the best thing I've seen today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/w6M3iUsBoM — محمد (@_MartialSzn_) May 8, 2021

Jason Puncheon

Relegation-battling Palace were awarded a crucial penalty against Tottenham in January 2014, with Puncheon primed to give the away side a crucial lead.

Or not. We reckon this effort might have ended up on Mars.

https://t.co/jId0nUCHiq Jason Puncheon’s gentle caressing of his penalty into near-earth orbit is a scandalous omission here ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/fBt1MlGNNA — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 22, 2019

Javier Hernandez

Stoppage time. This to win it. This for the hat-trick… Oh no.

John Pulskamp read the mind of Chicharito. 🤯 Denied the hat trick and stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/Ov6zbnOiyh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 5, 2022

Simone Zaza

While the penalty – blasted into the earth’s atmosphere – was bad, the run-up was even worse.

In the middle of a European Championship quarter-final, Zaza was reminiscent of a goat impatiently waiting for the rain to stop so it can eat some grass.

EUROS ICONIC MOMENTS ⚽️🏆 📚 Today's lesson: How not to take a penalty

🇮🇹 Brought to you by Simone Zaza pic.twitter.com/t7bEmxGwxn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 2, 2021

Peter Devine

The 1991 HFS Northern Premier League Division One Cup Final should be long consigned to the annuals of history.

Sadly for Peter Devine, it’s not. His incredible penalty miss that fateful day was made infamous by Nick Hancock’s Football Nightmares on VHS, replayed millions of times by viewers at home cracking themselves up at the sight of this calamitous penalty.

Diana Ross

No notes.