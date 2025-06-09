Following three consecutive promotions, Wrexham are now preparing for life in the Championship and they’re already being linked with a plethora of players.

During their rapid rise up the football ladder, the Welsh club have predominantly signed experienced stars with know-how in promotion.

Based on the current players they’re being linked with, we’ve compiled a ridiculously talented XI that they could line up with for next season in a 5-3-2 formation.

GK: Danny Ward

Arthur Okonkwo has done a fine job for Wrexham over the past couple of seasons, but they’ve recently been linked with Ward, who is set to become a free agent.

The Welsh international started his career in the Wrexham academy, but he never made a senior appearance for the club before leaving to join Liverpool in 2012.

Now aged 31 and with plenty of experience, he could be a decent option for Phil Parkinson’s side.

RWB: Ryan Longman

Signed in January from Hull City, Longman already has plenty of Championship experience under his belt.

He made a good impression in the second half of the season in League One, producing five goal contributions in 20 games as a wing-back.

CB: Harry Darling

With his contract at Swansea set to expire at the end of the month, plenty of Championship clubs have been linked with Darling.

Wrexham have been linked in recent months, although they face competition from the likes of Birmingham, Norwich and Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old has been a solid performer at Championship level for three years with Swansea and would be a bargain signing this summer.

CB: Jonny Evans

Upon his contract expiring at Manchester United, Evans is now available on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to this Wrexham backline and would be an astute pick-up for Parkinson’s side.

“As a footballer and as a player, both upstairs and his ability, he’s absolutely first class and he’s a very fit lad as well,” Tony Pulis told OLBG when discussing Wrexham’s interest in the 37-year-old.

“If Wrexham were going to do it, I’d be saying to them, great signing.”

Another option in this position is former Wolves and West Ham defender Craig Dawson, who’s also been linked.

CB: Aaron Cresswell

According to the Wrexham Insider, the Welsh club have offered Cresswell a deal upon his contract with West Ham expiring.

It remains to be seen if the 35-year-old will drop down to the Championship, but we’d imagine that Wrexham have offered him a pretty lucrative deal.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has also been on Wrexham’s radar, but he recently penned a one-year extension with the Premier League side, which scuppers that rumour for the time being.

LWB: James McClean

Still going strong today at the ripe old age of 36, McClean will be keen to test himself in the Championship once again.

The Republic of Ireland star has played a key role in Wrexham’s last two promotions and he’ll definitely be in and around their squad for next season.

CM: Tom Cairney

Reports from last month claimed that Wrexham are prepared to offer Cairney a deal worth £50,000 per week to drop back down to the Championship.

The Fulham skipper is out of contract this summer, but is currently in negotiations with the club over a renewal.

These days, he doesn’t tend to start many games for Fulham though and if it’s regular game time that he’s after, a move to Wrexham could be tempting.

CM: Lewis O’Brien

With all of the older heads in this XI, Wrexham will need someone to do the legwork in the midfield. That player could be O’Brien.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has spent the last two and a half years out on loan and doesn’t have a long-term future at the City Ground.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea and did an excellent job for Alan Sheehan’s side.

Plenty of Championship clubs have been linked with O’Brien this summer, but Wrexham will surely fancy their chances.

Another option in this position could be Blackburn Rovers’ midfielder Lewis Travis, who’s also been linked in recent weeks.

CM: Christian Eriksen

Alright, this one is probably a bit silly, but Wrexham have been linked with the Danish international in recent days following his contract expiring at Manchester United.

The 33-year-old would be an absolute joke in the Championship, with his elite passing range and vision.

Even for Wrexham, this rumour seems a little far-fetched, but you can never say never when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are involved.

ST: Danny Ings

With his contract up at West Ham, Wrexham are among the clubs interested in signing the veteran striker.

The last time he played in the Championship, he scored 21 goals and fired Burnley to promotion, albeit you are going back more than 10 years ago since then.

Ings has since spent the last decade playing in the Premier League, but now aged 32, could be tempted to drop back down to the second tier.

ST: Patrick Bamford

It’s been well-documented that Wrexham have held a long-standing interest in Bamford.

The club were linked with him last January, but they ended up signing Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez instead.

Bamford still has one year to run on his contract with Leeds, but isn’t likely to get much game time in the Premier League next season.

With Wrexham still sniffing around, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him at the Racecourse Ground next season.