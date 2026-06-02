As Liverpool flatten their hair, apply aftershave and brush their teeth in preparation for Andoni Iraola’s arrival at Anfield, few will spare a thought for his predecessor.

Arne Slot’s reputation will recover in time; he won Liverpool’s 20th league title after all, not just the beneficiary of Mohamed Salah’s desire for a new contract but an intelligent tweaker of Jurgen Klopp’s framework.

The reservoir of goodwill had run out for Slot, whose bafflement at low blocks and physicality became rather annoying even for neutrals.

But the Dutchman can also point to a string of mitigating circumstances, from the obligatory mention of Diogo Jota’s death to several experienced stars losing form and a fitful return from all those expensive summer signings.

Amid stiff competition, Alexander Isak’s contribution was perhaps the most fitful. Injuries limited the striker to three goals in 14 Premier League appearances, but there were more subtle signs that damned him.

Before his pre-Christmas ankle injury and fibula fracture, Isak’s performances were listless, isolated by both Slot’s tactics and an air of personal melancholy.

So Liverpool fans will have rubbed their eyes in disbelief at the striker’s wonderful goal for Sweden in their pre-World Cup friendly against Norway.

Sweden were already 3-0 to their rampant Scandinavian neighbours when Isak galloped away on a dribble that was approximately 75% flailing limbs.

Taking more touches than his entire Liverpool career to date, the 26-year-old drifted into the left-hand side of the penalty area and worked the ball onto his right foot.

What followed was an unstoppable curled shot that seemed to arc somewhere near the Northern Lights before swiftly dropping down into the Norwegian net. One of the great consolation goals.

Isak’s immediate priority will be this month’s World Cup. Lucky to qualify through UEFA’s convoluted play-off system, Sweden will face Tunisia, the Netherlands and Japan in the group stage.

On paper, it’s one of those classic 32-team World Cup groups without the entree minnows who’ve qualified for the new 48-team format.

Managed by Graham Potter, Sweden have struggled to turn their talented players into a strong collective. Can Isak, for example, dovetail with Viktor Gyokeres up front?

They’ll still hope to qualify for the last 32, but nobody is expecting Sweden to be the sum of their parts.

But next season will be all about atoning for his false start at Anfield. Costing £125million, Liverpool fans will be expecting a lot more dynamism from their Swedish striker.

A journalistic staple for incoming managers, Iraola’s in-tray will surely contain the demand to wring more from Isak. Especially as Hugo Ekitike is out until the New Year.

For now, we spare a thought for Arne Slot who thought he was signing one of the Premier League’s best strikers and surely fell to his knees in Manchester Airport upon seeing Isak’s golazo.

By Michael Lee

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