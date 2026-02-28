Liverpool have fallen below expectations this season, but with the correct signings this summer, they could become title challengers once again.

The Reds invested heavily last summer, although not all of their signings have managed to make an impact.

Using the latest transfer rumours, here’s how Slot could set Liverpool up next season, if he’s granted all of his transfer wishes.

GK: Alisson Becker

Liverpool have Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings, but Alisson will likely retain his starting spot, provided that he’s fit.

The Brazilian still has another year to run on his current contract and is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

It’s not been a straightforward debut season for Frimpong, with injuries disrupting his campaign so far.

However, the 25-year-old has shown flashes of quality when fit and is still viewed as Liverpool’s long-term option in this position.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

While Van Dijk hasn’t been at his very peak this season, he’s still been one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old is still under contract until 2027 and we’d be surprised if he’s moved on this summer, especially with all of the other signings that Liverpool are expected to make.

His calming influence at the back will be key to Liverpool’s potential title challenge.

CB: Micky van de Ven

Liverpool have been linked with Van de Ven of late, although Tottenham’s reported £100million asking price could deter them from making a move.

However, there’s no denying that Liverpool need to look for reinforcements in this position, with the long-term future of Ibrahima Konate still up in the air.

While Spurs have fallen far below expectations of late, Van de Ven is still considered one of the best defenders in the league and we think that he’d thrive at Liverpool alongside his international teammate Van Dijk.

LB: Milos Kerkez

After a shaky start to his Liverpool career, Kerkez has started to convert the doubters.

The 22-year-old still has the best years of his career ahead of him and should only get better from this point onward.

CM: Adam Wharton

As reported by our friends at TeamTalk, Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester United this summer for Wharton’s signature.

While his contract at Crystal Palace runs until 2029, it’s been reported that Wharton has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that could see him leave for a fee in the region of £65million.

Given the problems that Liverpool have had in midfield this season, a move for Wharton or someone else with his profile seems like a no-brainer.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

In this position, you can take your pick between Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Slot will likely rotate his midfield options, depending on the opposition, but given the season Szoboszlai has had, we’ve given him the nod in this XI. Unless Real Madrid fancy him.

RW: Michael Olise

With Mohamed Salah likely on his way out of the club this summer, the Reds have an opportunity to make a statement signing in this position.

It’s no secret that they’ve been admirers of Olise for quite some time and this summer seems like the perfect moment to make a move.

The Frenchman won’t come cheap, but he’s arguably the most in-form player in Europe right now with 13 goals and 25 assists in 35 appearances.

CAM: Florian Wirtz

After enduring a slow start to his Liverpool career, the German playmaker has clicked into gear over the past few months and should only get better from this point onward.

The 22-year-old will be central to Liverpool’s plans going forward and will likely be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season.

LW: Yan Diomande

The Reds have lacked a proper outlet on the left-hand side since letting Luis Diaz leave last summer.

They’re now being heavily linked with RB Leipzig winger Diomande, who could be the perfect fit for Liverpool on the left wing next season.

Given his potential, Liverpool will face competition for his signature, with the likes of Chelsea and Spurs also interested.

ST: Hugo Ekitike

Even with Alexander Isak waiting in the wings, Ekitike has proven himself as good enough to lead Liverpool’s title charge next season.

The Frenchman will likely rotate with Isak, but until the latter can prove his fitness, Ekitike should still have the nod.

With Diomande, Wirtz and Olise providing him chances, we dread to think how many goals he could potentially score next season.

READ NEXT: Champions League Power Rankings ahead of last 16: Tottenham 13th, Real Madrid 5th…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to score a Premier League free-kick?