Liverpool have got off to a flying start under new boss Arne Slot and we’ve gathered eight stats which prove just how good they’ve been.

Plenty of Liverpool fans were apprehensive about the season to come, following the departure of Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Stepping into Klopp’s shoes was never going to be straightforward, but Slot has brought a fresh outlook at Anfield and Liverpool are reaping the rewards for that right now.

Of course, it’s still early days under the Dutch boss, but the initial signs have been very promising up until this point.

Liverpool’s latest triumph against Chelsea was arguably their biggest win of the season so far as Slot’s side went back to the top of the table in the process.

“It feels like a really big win and Arne Slot knows that,” Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports after the match.

“Liverpool weren’t at their best but they found a way to win and that’s been the hallmark of so many great Liverpool teams in the past.

“Slot is not as emotional as Klopp, but he got wrapped up in the game today. It was the first Anfield atmosphere he’s been involved in.

“I think what the supporters are enjoying is that he is being himself. He is not trying to play up to being someone else.”

Slot himself will surely be happy with the start to the season that his side have made and to illustrate just how good they have been, here are eight stats that prove it.

– Liverpool have by far the best defensive record in the Premier League, having only conceded three goals in their opening eight matches. If they manage to maintain that ratio, come the end of the season, they will have only conceded 14 goals which would be a Premier League record.

– Impressively, Slot has won 10 of his first 11 games with Liverpool across all competitions. Only Pep Guardiola (who won his first 10) has reached 10 wins in all competitions as a Premier League manager in fewer matches than Slot.

– For further context, no manager in Liverpool history has had a better start than Slot who has won 10 of his first 11 matches.

– Slot’s side have picked up 21 points from their opening eight league matches, averaging 2.6 points per game. If they manage to maintain that ratio, they will finish the campaign with 100 points.

– Liverpool have picked up nine more points in their first eight league matches under Slot than they did in their final eight league games under Klopp.

– It took Klopp 18 Premier League matches until he won seven league games as Liverpool boss whereas Slot has only needed eight games to reach that tally.

– In the Premier League, Slot’s side have only faced 64 shots, with just 24 of those attempts being on target. Only Manchester City have limited the opposition to fewer shots than that.

– The Reds have only faced an xG of 5.1 in the Premier League which is the best record of any side so far this season. They are also the only Premier League side who are currently conceding less than 1.00 xG per 90.