Liverpool
Carra didn't hold back

15 of the best internet reactions to Jamie Carragher’s brutal Mohamed Salah rant

Ben Stewart

Following Mohamed Salah’s recent outburst, Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation – and it’s safe to say that one Liverpool legend didn’t hold back about another.

As expected, Carragher fully backed the club while going in on Salah and his decision to air his dirty laundry in public.

“It was a disgrace what Salah did,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“When he stops in the mixed zone, it’s choreographed with his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his position.

“One thing I want to remind Mohamed Salah and maybe his agent… Before he came to Liverpool, Mo Salah was known as the guy who failed at Chelsea. That’s just a fact.

“He’s also the greatest player the country has ever had. Egypt in the AFCON are the most successful nation. But Salah has not won AFCON.”

Following Carragher’s rant, the internet exploded with some fans behind the pundit and others behind Salah. We’ve collected 15 of the best reactions for your enjoyment.

