Following Mohamed Salah’s recent outburst, Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation – and it’s safe to say that one Liverpool legend didn’t hold back about another.

As expected, Carragher fully backed the club while going in on Salah and his decision to air his dirty laundry in public.

“It was a disgrace what Salah did,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“When he stops in the mixed zone, it’s choreographed with his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his position.

“One thing I want to remind Mohamed Salah and maybe his agent… Before he came to Liverpool, Mo Salah was known as the guy who failed at Chelsea. That’s just a fact.

“He’s also the greatest player the country has ever had. Egypt in the AFCON are the most successful nation. But Salah has not won AFCON.”

Following Carragher’s rant, the internet exploded with some fans behind the pundit and others behind Salah. We’ve collected 15 of the best reactions for your enjoyment.

They gave Carragher 48 hours to calm down & he’s on the verge of declaring war on Egypt on behalf of the nation — MC (@UtdMicah) December 8, 2025

I cannot stop laughing at Jamie Carragher😂 The funniest video on the internet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gf7G4oxcuY — Lea (@Lea_EFC) December 8, 2025

James Maddison in the Sky studios after listening to Jamie Carragher rip into Mo Salah for 15 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/ypbR4xGXmN — Simply Spurs (@Simply_Spurs) December 8, 2025

Carragher when he’s not having a go at your team. pic.twitter.com/T3mgTTZmY9 — ًًً (@ibzsmo3k) December 8, 2025

Need Salah to do this to Carragher with his two PL medals pic.twitter.com/lENF8hIoch — Gbemiga (@Gbemiga__A) December 8, 2025

Carragher is coming with facts whether people like it or not. Reinforcing again, that no one is bigger than the club. — AGT (@alexgildeatrott) December 8, 2025

HE CALLED OUR BEST EVER PLAYER A CHELSEA REJECT AND THIS SHIT FANBASE IS BACKING HIM😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝘿 (@drxzzy7i) December 8, 2025

did he just blame trent being bad defensively on salah — . (@joynoplayer) December 8, 2025

Salah gonna score the winner at AFCON for Egypt and lift up his shirt with the image of Carra spitting at the kid on it — luke (@louorns) December 8, 2025

Egypt only qualified for World Cup twice in 88 years until Mohamed Salah turned up in Egypt’s toughest time and helped his country qualify twice in 8 years while reaching the AFCON finals twice. The shining light for Egypt’s revolution. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/PEjKqhkJbv — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 8, 2025

Carragher talking about Salah never winning AFCON pic.twitter.com/KoHyBK6Vsy — // (@aggzzx) December 8, 2025

He heard about the Slot vs Salah beef https://t.co/noSsh9aB7U — 🗼 (@UsmanIfc) December 8, 2025

“Carra was way too harsh on Salah” I’m sorry but why are we mollycoddling a player who literally took a massive shit on the club right in front of the press during one of the biggest struggle moments we’ve had in years. In THIS season of all seasons, when the squad needed to… — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 8, 2025

That all just felt too angry and personal from Carra on Salah. You may not agree with his outspoken approach (it probably wasn’t the best thing to do), but we don’t know these ‘promises’ are that he’s been told, we don’t know what’s been said – or not been said – behind the… — LFC Data (@LFCData) December 8, 2025

‘That’s not me trying to put Mo Salah down’ says Carra as he does exactly that — millie (@itsmilliejones) December 8, 2025

