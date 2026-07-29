Bradley Barcola has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer – but how does his current wages compare with those of the current Reds squad?

Liverpool have made Barcola their main transfer target and the replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield after nine legendary years in May.

Barcola has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, but often finds himself out of the team and is reportedly open to a Premier League move.

Graeme Bailey, a transfer correspondent for our friends at TEAMtalk, has said: “Barcola is Liverpool’s top target, there is no doubt about that.

“Before this, Diomande was the player they wanted more than anyone and nobody had done more work on him than Liverpool.

“Now Barcola is firmly in their sights. His camp have made it clear he would be open to joining Liverpool and, importantly, Liverpool also know exactly where PSG stand on his valuation.

“It is understood PSG have put a £145million price tag on him. They know exactly how valuable he is and, when you’re dealing with one of Europe’s elite young forwards, it is very much a seller’s market.

“I am told Barcola has again informed PSG over the past week that he has no intention of signing a new contract, and that could eventually force the club into making a decision.

“Liverpool are now preparing to make their move. Ideally, they want to complete a deal for well below PSG’s asking price and, if possible, beneath their British-record £125million fee they paid for Alexander Isak.

“Whether that proves enough remains to be seen because Liverpool also know Arsenal remain firmly interested.”

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Liverpool’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Barcola at PSG.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000

=2. Ryan Gravenberch – £280,000

=2. Alexander Isak – £280,000

=4. Dominik Szoboszlai – £250,000

=4. Cody Gakpo – £250,000

=6. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000

=6. Florian Wirtz – £200,000

=8. Alisson – £150,000

=8. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

=8. Federico Chiesa – £150,000

11. Bradley Barcola – £119,733

12. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000

=13. Joe Gomez – £85,000

=13. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000

=15. Conor Bradley – £75,000

=15. Kostas Tsimikas – £75,000

=15. Milos Kerkez – £75,000

18. Harvey Elliott – £65,000

19. Giovanni Leoni – £55,000

=20. Curtis Jones – £50,000

=20. Wataru Endo – £50,000

22. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000

23. Freddie Woodman – £30,000

=24. Trey Nyoni – £25,000

=24. Rio Ngumoha – £25,000

26. Rhys Williams – £10,000

27. Vitezlav Jaros – £7,000

28. Harvey Davies – £3,000

=29. Jeremy Jacquet – N/A

=29. Calvin Ramsay – N/A

READ NEXT: Predicting how Andoni Iraola could have Liverpool lining up in 2026-27 ft. 3 new signings…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

