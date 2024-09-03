Can you name Gerard Houllier’s 25 most-used players at Liverpool?

Gerard Houllier used 66 different players during his time in charge of Liverpool – but can you name the 25 who played for him most?

Liverpool didn’t win the Premier League under Houllier – finishing second in 2002 was the closest they came – but the Frenchman put together a strong team on Merseyside and won a famous cup treble in 2001.

We’re asking you to name the 25 players Houllier called upon the most during his time at Anfield. You’ve got 15 minutes to do so, with the total number of appearances they made under him as your clue.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 20/25 but any Kopite worth their salt should be able to beat our tally.

