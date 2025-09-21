Alexander Isak celebrates his 26th birthday today, but how does his career record compare with Thierry Henry’s at the same age? We’ve crunched the stats.

Throughout his career so far, the 26-year-old has drawn comparisons to Henry for his similar playstyle and build.

“I think with the season he had last season, he’s up there with the best strikers in the league at the moment,” Henry told Sky Sports when discussing Isak.

Amazingly, when comparing Isak’s career record at the age of 26 with Henry’s, their records are freakishly similar.

As of writing, the Swedish forward has scored 144 goals at club level, while Henry had scored 143 goals upon turning 26.

It’s also worth noting that Henry played 40 more games than Isak before turning 26, meaning that the Swedish forward also has a superior minutes per goal ratio.

However, it is the Frenchman who has the edge over him when it comes to assists and creativity.

At this stage of his career, Isak has registered 30 assists, which less than half of the number of assists that Henry had at the same age.

In total, the Liverpool forward has averaged a goal or assist every 125.1 minutes throughout his career, while Henry has a slightly superior record, averaging a goal contribution every 122.4.

It’s also worth mentioning that the former Arsenal striker had won considerably more silverware than Isak before turning 26.

However, with the 26-year-old now playing for Liverpool, he’ll no doubt add plenty of trophies to his cabinet over the coming years at Anfield.

As is the case with most strikers today, Isak idolised Henry when he was younger and has modelled his game around the Frenchman’s.

“I have a lot of football players who I have looked up to & have taken a lot from,” Isak told Min Stora Dag during an interview in 2022.

“But if I have to name one, I would say Thierry Henry, who I have really liked all the time & where I see many qualities that I have tried to follow.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Isak’s stats at club level compare with Henry’s at the age of 26.

Alexander Isak stats at 26

Games: 326

Goals: 144 ⭐

Assists: 30

Goal contributions: 174

Penalties: 19 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 151.2 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 174.1 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 125.1

Thierry Henry stats at 26

Games: 366 ⭐

Goals: 143

Assists: 61 ⭐

Goal contributions: 204 ⭐

Penalties: 12

Minutes per goal: 174.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 190.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 122.4 ⭐

