Mohamed Salah has just turned 33 years old, but how do his stats compare to Thierry Henry’s at the same age? We’ve crunched the numbers.

While some players start to wind down by the time they hit 33, Salah is still at the peak of his powers and is able to consistently deliver at the top level.

Across all competitions in 2024-25, he produced 57 goal contributions and averaged a goal or assist every 78.9 minutes.

He’s under contract with Liverpool until at least 2027, which means he’ll likely play for the Reds until he’s at least 35 years old.

Up until this point, he’s made 653 appearances at club level and has scored 322 goals in that time and has provided 161 assists. In total, that’s a whopping 483 goal contributions.

Players like Salah only seem to get more lethal once they turn 30 and we wouldn’t be surprised if he spends the next five years playing at the highest level.

In the case of Henry, he left Europe behind upon turning 33 and joined MLS side New York Red Bulls, following three years at Barcelona.

Of course, the Frenchman spent the peak years of his career playing for Arsenal, where he scored 226 goals in 370 appearances during his initial stint with the club.

After joining Barcelona in 2007, he still ranked among the best players in the world and won seven trophies during his three-year stint at the Camp Nou.

However, his role within the squad was diminished in 2009-10 as Pedro regularly took his place in the starting XI.

After scoring just four goals during his final season in Spain, Henry left the club in the summer of 2010, one month before celebrating his 33rd birthday.

In total, Henry scored 306 goals at club level before turning 33, which is 16 fewer than Salah has managed in the same timeframe.

However, it is worth pointing out that Salah has taken considerably more penalties than Henry, which do boost his numbers.

As of writing, Salah has scored 44 penalties, while Henry only scored 26 at this point in his career. Therefore, the Frenchman has the edge when it comes to having a superior minutes per non-penalty goal ratio, although the stats are very tight.

Across the board, it’s quite fascinating to see just how close their stats are at the same point in their career.

In total, Salah averages a goal every 155.4 minutes, while Henry averaged a goal every 155.7 minutes, prior to celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Salah’s stats at club level compare with Henry’s at the age of 33.

Mohamed Salah’s stats at 33

Games: 653 ⭐

Goals: 322 ⭐

Assists: 161 ⭐

Goal contributions: 483 ⭐

Penalties: 44 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 155.4 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 180.0

Minutes per goal or assist: 103.6 ⭐

Thierry Henry’s stats at 33

Games: 652

Goals: 306

Assists: 137

Goal contributions: 443

Penalties: 26

Minutes per goal: 155.7

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 170.2 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 107.5

