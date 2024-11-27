Conor Bradley snatched Mbappe’s soul with the best sliding tackle you’ll ever see

Anfield was taught and tense as Liverpool and Real Madrid arm-wrestled their way through the opening half-hour of their Champions League match on Wednesday night.

For all the mythology over European nights at the famous old stadium, the opening exchanges were somewhat subdued.

Blame the extended format or the mutual respect between the two teams but, as Ron Atkinson used to say on ITV co-commentary, sometimes you need a crunching tackle to get the juices of the crowd going

Enter Conor Bradley.

Deputising for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bradley had the task of keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet. While Mbappe has made an underwhelming start to his Madrid career, most players would quiver at such an assignment.

As Mbappe motored down the left wing at the half-hour mark, Bradley eschewed the human response of weeping and quietly soiling yourself as an elite athlete hurtles towards you and swung himself with the abandon of a runaway train into his opponent’s path.

A well-placed right boot whipped the ball away, while the follow-through sent the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner tumbling onto the sodden Merseyside turf, muddying his white Madrid shirt like a knock-off Persil advert.

Anfield bellowed its approval. Bradley whipped back onto his feet and cleared the ball. Mbappe limped away to hide his bruised pride. Liverpool effectively won the game in that moment.

One of the best tackles you’ll see from Conor Bradley on Kylian Mbappé ⛔ pic.twitter.com/Ucn29ejXPn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

READ NEXT: The 6 Liverpool youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25: Elliott, Bradley…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?

It’s remarkable to think that Bradley was still awaiting his Premier League debut at the start of 2024. Weeks later, after a stupendous goal and performance against Chelsea, the full-back was the subject of rave reviews from the Anfield faithful.

The return of Alexander-Arnold from injury last spring limited Bradley’s minutes thereafter, but another enforced period of absence for the England star presented another window for young Bradley.

The right-back role, of course, has changed since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, shifting somewhat away from the inverted position to a more conventional approach.

“It’s definitely more controlled now,” admitted Bradley, speaking to the Liverpool Echo last month. “The new manager doesn’t want me running up and down the wing forever.

“He wants me to stay in position and do what he wants, he wants you in a certain position at every stage during the game. It’s quite tactical but I’m enjoying it and I’ve learned a lot in the last few months.”

Not that Slot had any concerns turning to the Northern Ireland international. “I think it’s going to be a bright future for him because he’s a very good player and very good players are what we need here at Liverpool,” he said last month.

“He’s done, last season especially, really well when he had to replace Trent, and now Trent has played a lot.

“But he is a very good player and, although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That’s what I also expect with him in the future at this club.”

With the ongoing uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future – with the player tipped to join Madrid next summer – Bradley’s performances over the coming weeks and months will take on even greater significance.

In that context, his crunching tackle on Mbappe should reassure both Slot and the Liverpool supporters of his long-term suitability for the role.

It will also ensure Bradley is walking a few inches taller in the morning despite his own late injury. Wiping out one of the world’s best players will do that for a young man’s ego.

By Michael Lee