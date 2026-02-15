Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal against Brighton was one of the most visceral moments of the 2025-26 season.

The long raking pass from Cody Gakpo. The cute pass from Mohamed Salah. The thumping first-time finish from Szoboszlai, unquestionably Liverpool’s player of the season.

Elite-level football can often leave your senses dulled, especially if you’re aware of the bullsh*t that surrounds it, but this was hair on the back of your neck territory.

Asked whether Liverpool can win the FA Cup after their 3-0 victory, Salah told TNT Sports: “It’s going to depend on his [Szoboszlai’s] performances.

“He is one of the best players in the world right now.”

Post-match adrenaline can often result in outlandish statements, an athlete’s imitation of five pints of Boddingtons on an empty stomach.

But Szoboszlai has stepped up for Liverpool, scoring 10 goals in a campaign where several of his team-mates have struggled with existential ennui.

The Hungarian midfielder can pick a pass, harry opponents and is one of the best free-kick takers around. It’s almost as if Steven Gerrard has been cloned, but raised on goulash and post-communism.

While Szoboszlai bathes in Anfield’s adulation, there could be trouble coming down the track. This is exactly the kind of form that has Real Madrid donning their napkins and licking their lips.

Marco Rossi, Szoboszlai’s manager at international level, merrily stoked that particular fire this week, pouring petrol over Liverpool’s embryonic recovery and striking a match.

“Szoboszlai always had one dream: to play for Real Madrid,” Rossi was quoted as saying in Marca.

“Because of the very close and direct relationship I have with him since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid has always been his dream.”

Would Madrid want Szoboszlai, with the very similar Jude Bellingham already peacocking in the 24-year-old’s preferred position? You suspect they’ll find room.

Having already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid and facing the prospect of a repeat with Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool fans would head to war with the common enemy with heaviness in their hearts.

The Trent debacle still feels instructive. Rejecting Liverpool in favour of Real Madrid seemed to anger more than just Anfield season-ticket holders.

English football does not like reminders of its place in the ecosystem, traditionally reserved for major tournaments, and how all the money in Christendom cannot dull the appeal of Spain’s big two.

And that’s before considering the legacy of Ferenc Puskas, Hungary’s greatest ever footballer and one of the best in football history.

Puskas was a Real Madrid legend and Hungary have rarely produced anybody worthy of wearing Madrid’s colours since. Until now.

There are two years left on Szoboszlai’s current contract at Liverpool. But will they be able to stop gravity’s ceaseless pull?

By Michael Lee

