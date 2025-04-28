It’s safe to say that the vast majority of pundits didn’t have particularly high expectations for Liverpool at the start of the season.

We’ve revisited some of the biggest pundits in the industry and have found their league predictions for Liverpool.

Amazingly, not a single one of them had tipped Arne Slot’s side to win the league title, not even those who support the club.

Jamie Carragher – 3rd

Prior to the Premier League season starting, Carragher thought that both Manchester City and Arsenal would finish ahead of Liverpool.

“I don’t think they’ll tank [Liverpool], no,” Carragher said on Stick To Football while backing them to finish third.

“I think Liverpool overachieved last season in terms of being in the title race for so long, I don’t think anybody really expected that.

“And if Liverpool had a similar sort of season, I’d be delighted.”

Gary Neville – 5th

Not predicting Liverpool to win the title is fair enough, but having them outside the top four seems bonkers in hindsight.

“We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” Neville said back in August.

It’s fair to say that those comments have aged like milk.

Ian Wright – 3rd

Like Carragher, Wright also predicted Liverpool to finish third in the league, behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Michael Owen – 2nd

He often gets a lot of stick for his punditry work, but Owen was much more accurate in his pre-season predictions than most of his fellow pundits.

The former Liverpool striker tipped Arne Slot’s side to finish second in the league, behind Arsenal and ahead of Aston Villa and Manchester City, who he had down in fourth.

Roy Keane – 5th

Due to their lack of transfer activity, Keane didn’t have a good feeling about Liverpool before the season kicked off.

“Yes I think so [Liverpool miss out on top four], unless they get a couple of signings in the next few weeks,” said Keane on Stick To Football.

“I’m not convinced by them.”

Rio Ferdinand – 3rd

Ferdinand tipped Arsenal and Manchester City to battle it out for the title and had Liverpool finishing slightly below them in third.

At least he had them finishing inside the top four, unlike some of his fellow United punits.

Alan Shearer – 3rd

Like many on this list, Shearer was concerned that Liverpool’s lack of transfer activity could cost them when it came to the title race.

“Liverpool haven’t signed anyone yet but from what I’ve seen throughout pre-season, it’ll be difficult for Slot to go in there after Jurgen Klopp and what he did for Liverpool, but it is interesting to see the energy he looks to play with,” Shearer wrote in his BetFair column.

“Having said that, they’ve got the balance of a really good team already and with a couple of additions, I think Arne Slot will deliver Champions League football.”

Theo Walcott – 3rd

Unsurprisingly, Walcott backed his former side, Arsenal, to win the title back in August.

He then predicted Manchester City to finish in second and had Liverpool closely behind them in third place.

Stephen Warnock – 2nd

Warnock was one of the few pundits who predicted Liverpool to finish ahead of Arsenal, but he still had Manchester City down as his league winners.

Leon Osman – 5th

The former Everton star was apprehensive about Liverpool’s chances prior to the campaign kicking off.

Osman predicted Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and even Spurs to finish ahead of Slot’s side this season.

Fast forward to April and Liverpool currently sit 15 places above Tottenham and have a whopping 45 more points than them.

Tim Sherwood – 5th

Out of every single pundit on this list, Sherwood arguably had the worst set of predictions.

Predicting Manchester City to win the title is fair enough and he also had Arsenal to finish in second place.

However, he then predicted both Manchester United and Tottenham to pip Liverpool to a place in the top four. With both of those sides currently sat in the bottom half, it’s safe to say that his predictions haven’t aged well.

Shay Given – 2nd

The former Republic of Ireland star predicted Pep Guardiola’s side to win a historic fifth consecutive Premier League title, but he did fancy Liverpool to be their closest contenders.

He predicted Liverpool to finish above Arsenal and Newcastle in the top four, but didn’t quite fancy them to win the league.

Darren Bent – 3rd

Unlike the majority of this list, Bent didn’t predict Manchester City to win the title, but he didn’t have Liverpool in the top spot either.

Instead, he fancied Arsenal to get over the line and claim their first league title since 2004.

