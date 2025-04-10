Mohamed Salah is on the verge of signing a new contract with Liverpool and we’ve gathered all the details you’ll need to know.

After months of speculation, it now appears as if the Egyptian King will be extending his stay at Anfield after all.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid upon his contract expiring, Salah is set to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

This will no doubt come as great news for Liverpool fans, given the impact that Salah has had throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Across all competitions, he’s scored 32 goals and has provided 22 assists – averaging a goal contribution every 71.8 minutes.

We’ve gathered all of the latest information to keep you in the loop with everything you need to know about his new contract.

When will Salah sign his new contract?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the new deal is “imminent” as both parties work towards finalising the final details of the contract.

“Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages,” Romano said via X.

“Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made.”

How long is Salah’s new contract?

The Egyptian forward will pen a new two-year contract which will be valid until the summer of 2027.

That means that by the time he finishes this impending contract, Salah will have just celebrated his 35th birthday.

How much will Salah be paid?

As per Capology, Salah’s existing deal with Liverpool is worth £350,000 per week.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, a pay cut has never been on the cards for the forward during talks.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has further claimed that Salah’s new deal will be worth a fixed £400,000 per week, meaning that he’s set to land a £50,000 weekly pay rise.

That would therefore make Salah the joint second-highest paid player in the Premier League, along with Kevin De Bruyne and only behind Erling Haaland.

Which other clubs were interested in Salah?

Had Salah not renewed his contract with Liverpool, the 32-year-old would’ve had plenty of potential suitors from across the globe.

The most prevalent interest in the Egyptian forward has from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

However, according to the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, Salah has informed any potential suitors that he has no interest in heading to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

Both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have been monitoring his situation in recent months, but for the time being, Salah looks set to remain in the Premier League.

What records can Salah break at Liverpool?

Given that he plans on sticking around for at least another two years, there are plenty of records that Salah will no doubt be eyeing up.

As of writing, he is the club’s highest goalscorer of all time with 243 strikes to his name. To catch up to Roger Hunt, he needs another 42 goals and he’ll need to score another 103 to match Ian Rush.

In the Premier League, he’s the joint fifth highest scoring player with Sergio Aguero on 184 goals. By the time 2027 rolls around, there’s a strong chance that he’s surpassed Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane – although Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals will take some beating.

