Liverpool look like the Premier League club with the biggest need of renewal in the summer as their title defence whimpers out and a once great squad suddenly looks very fragile.

After we brought you the five players the Anfield side should build their future upon, we are taking a look at the players that should be moved on, either from the club entirely or the starting line-up at least.

Virgil Van Dijk

Arne Slot’s decision to switch Liverpool to a five at the back system against PSG exposed one of the club’s biggest problems – Virgil Van Dijk is not in his 20s anymore.

Previously, Van Dijk’s speed, ability to read the game and defensive work would have made him an ideal candidate to be the central defender in that kind of system but at 34, he looked hopelessly exposed.

While not as obvious as the Paris game, that is a story of Liverpool’s season with Van Dijk, much as is the case with Mo Salah, looking like a player past his best.

Injuries have meant Liverpool have been stuck with him and played him perhaps more than they would have liked but it has only solidified the belief that the Anfield side must prepare for a life without the Dutchman.

Selling in the summer may be the wrong option given the leadership he can provide but he may be the kind of player not willing to accept a reduced role. Either way, Liverpool need some fresh legs in their centre backs.

READ: Forget Salah, Liverpool cannot ignore Virgil van Dijk’s decline any longer

Alisson Becker

As is the case with Van Dijk, the world-class days of Alisson look behind him.

The Brazilian was always a keeper that picked up an unusually high number of injuries but that frequency has only increased this campaign and when he has played, he has looked a level below his once great standard.

Liverpool planned for this with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili and next season may be the year they switch their No 1.

Cody Gakpo

If Liverpool fans could point to one player who most represented their frustrations this year, it would be Cody Gakpo.

The favourite of Slot has played 29 Premier League matches this year, far more than his nine goal contributions warrant, but Liverpool were left without alternatives after the departure of Luis Diaz and the death of Diogo Jota.

The Anfield side need to strengthen that position in the summer and the wasteful Gakpo should see his minutes heavily reduced

Andy Robertson

Robertson was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s system but his marauding full back days are long past him.

The departure of the Scot almost happened in January with Spurs keen to bring him into the fold but Liverpool decided they needed his experience for their own campaign.

In the summer though, Robertson should be allowed to depart for while he can be relied upon when called on, he is not the player he once was.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez seems to have stayed at Liverpool with the view of one day replacing Van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate but he is 28 now and if he ever was going to be first choice, he would be by now.

The reality is he is not good enough for a top Premier League side and also has far too many injuries to be the kind of player a club can rely upon.

Liverpool may opt to keep him as a squad player but they can do better when it comes to starting centre backs.

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