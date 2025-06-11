Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £127million and he’ll instantly become one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

It’s been no secret that the Reds have been interested in the German playmaker for quite some time and it now looks like they’ve finally got their man.

While playing in Germany, Wirtz has been earning £73,000 per week according to Capology. However, he’s now set to receive a huge pay increase after agreeing to join the Premier League champions.

According to German outlet Bild, Wirtz is set to earn around £355,000 per week at Anfield, which will make him one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

Given that he’s signing a five-year contract with the club, that means that he’ll earn around £85million in wages between now and 2030.

With those weekly earnings, he’ll comfortably become Liverpool’s highest-paid midfielder, earning more than double the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, who each earn £150,000 per week.

He’ll also be earning around three times more than Dominik Szoboszlai, who also joined Liverpool from the Bundesliga back in 2023.

Amazingly, he’s also set to earn more than Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who penned a fresh contract with the club back in April.

The Dutch defender is currently earning £350,000 per week, which is £5000 less than Writz will be taking home each week.

Although, while the German’s weekly wage eclipses most of the Liverpool squad, he won’t quite become their highest-paid player upon moving to Anfield.

That’s because Mohamed Salah is currently earning £400,000 per week after signing a new bumper deal with the Reds at the start of April.

Having produced 47 goal contributions in the league last season, the Egyptian forward is definitely worthy of his ginormous salary.

With Wirtz added to the payroll, Liverpool’s entire weekly wage spend will sit at just above £3million.

For context, that’s still less than what the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are spending per week on wages.

Here’s the entire breakdown of the Liverpool first team and how much they are all earning per week, with figures provided by Capology.

1. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

2. Florian Wirtz – £355,000 per week

3. Virgil Van Dijk – £350,000 per week

4. Andrew Robertson – £160,000 per week

=5. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000 per week

=5. Alisson – £150,000 per week

=5. Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000 per week

=5. Federico Chiesa – £150,000 per week

=9. Diogo Jota – £140,000 per week

=9. Darwin Nunez – £140,000 per week

=11. Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000 per week

=11. Cody Gakpo – £120,000 per week

13. Joe Gomez – £85,000 per week

=14. Conor Bradley – £75,000 per week

=14. Konstantinos Tsimikas – £75,000 per week

16. Ibrahima Konate – £70,000 per week

17. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £60,000 per week

18. Luis Diaz – £55,000 per week

19. Wataru Endo – £50,000 per week

20. Harvey Elliott – £40,000 per week

21. Jarell Quansah – £30,000 per week

22. Curtis Jones – £15,000 per week

23. Tyler Morton – £8,000 per week

24. Vitezslav Jaros – £7,000 per week

25. Harvey Davies – £3,000 per week

