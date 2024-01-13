5 former Liverpool academy graduates currently thriving away from Anfield

Liverpool have plenty of former academy players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving Anfield.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team remain in the hunt for Premier League glory, as well as threatening to win three cup competitions, several of their former players are also enjoying good seasons.

We’ve identified five former Liverpool academy graduates who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

Peter Gulacsi

Liverpool snapped up a teenage Gulacsi back in 2007 and he first played for the academy and reserve sides as a teenager. The goalkeeper was then promoted to the senior team in his second season with the club, although never managed to play for the Reds.

The goalkeeper had three loan spells during his time at Anfield and was eventually sold in 2013. Fast forward a decade and Gulasci is firmly established as Hungary’s number one while racking up over 280 appearances for RB Leipzig.

Pedro Chirivella

Chirivella made just 11 senior appearances during his seven years on Merseyside, including one solitary game in the Premier League.

The midfielder joined Ligue 1 side Nantes at the expiration of his Liverpool contract in 2020 and is now captain of the Ligue 1 outfit

Jack Harrison

It may surprise you to learnt that Harrison actually started out in the Liverpool youth setup back in 2002.

He eventually got his break with MLS outfit New York City FC and came to national consciousness during his prolific spell with Marcelo Bielsa’s free-wheeling Leeds United side.

The midfielder is now at Everton and has put in several solid performances for Sean Dyche’s team.

Cameron Brannagan

Brannagan made nine appearances for Liverpool back in 2015–16 during Jurgen Klopp’s first season at Anfield but opted to move to Oxford United in January 2018 after realising further opportunities would be limited.

The 27-year-old still plays for the League One club to this day and has since racked up over 260 appearances.

He’s eschewed several offers from Championship clubs, but rumours are circulating that former Oxford manager Liam Manning might lure the midfielder to Bristol City this month.

Ki-Jana Hoever

After being handed his Liverpool debut in 2019, Wolves liked what they saw of the young defender and snapped him up in a deal worth around £9million.

The 21-year-old has since spent the last two seasons out on loan and is currently a regular starter in the Championship with Stoke City.

