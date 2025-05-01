With the 2024-25 season soon set to come to an end, plenty of former Liverpool players will find themselves on the free agent market this summer.

Liverpool themselves will be releasing several players at the end of the campaign, but what about some of their former stars?

We’ve looked across world football and have found seven former Liverpool players who are set to become free agents this summer.

Pepe Reina

Still playing professional football aged 42, Reina will have a decision to make on his future come the summer.

The Spanish shot-stopper joined Como 1907 on a one-year deal at the start of the season and he’s made 11 appearances for Cesc Fabregas’ side during the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

Alberto Moreno

For those unaware, Moreno also plays alongside Reina for Como 1907 these days.

His initial contract with the Italian side is set to expire this summer, although the club have an option to trigger an extra year if they wish. Watch this space.

Danny Ings

Had it not been for injuries, who knows what Ings could’ve achieved with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has been on the books at West Ham since 2023 but now finds his career at a crossroads with his contract set to expire.

Given that he’s only started in one Premier League match this season, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be offered a new deal at this stage.

Nathaniel Clyne

Liverpool will probably be in the market for a new right-back this summer, although we can’t see them going back for Clyne.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year extension with Crystal Palace last summer and his long-term future is once again up in the air.

Having only started in five Premier League matches this season, it seems likely that the defender will be allowed to leave, upon his deal expiring.

James Milner

While Milner has only made three Premier League appearances for Brighton this season, Fabian Hurzeler has consistently praised the 39-year-old for his work behind the scenes.

“James Milner is someone who challenges everyone,” said Hurzeler.

“Players like this who have this career, who had this success… they are so important for the culture of the club.”

As of writing, he’s set to become a free agent this summer, although Brighton could still offer him a new deal. Watch this space.

Fabio Borini

We’d forgive Liverpool fans for not keeping up with Borini’s career since he left Anfield back in 2015.

Following a stint playing in Turkey, he’s spent the past couple of years playing for Sampdoria in the Italian second division.

Having only made nine league appearances this season, it seems likely that he’ll be allowed to leave following the expiration of his contract in June.

Adam Lallana

Lallana made the romantic return to Southampton last summer, but the move hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The Saints were relegated in record time and it remains to be seen whether or not the 36-year-old will stick around for next season in the Championship.

Following the sacking of Ivan Juric, Lallana became a player-assistant manager on an interim basis and he’s yet to comment on what the future holds.

