8 former Liverpool players who are available on a free transfer this summer

Players often find that the grass isn’t always greener after leaving Anfield and a number of former Liverpool players are set to become free agents this summer.

Whether it’s down to injury, bad luck or wanting a fresh start elsewhere, there are a number of reasons why a player would let their contract run down.

We’ve taken a closer look at Liverpool in particular and have found eight of their former players who are available on a free transfer this summer.

Lazar Markovic

With his contract at Gaziantep set to come to an end in the summer, Markovic will become a free agent in the summer. We can’t imagine anyone connected with Liverpool will be picking up the phone to sign him though.

The Serbian winger struggled to make much of an impression during his time at Anfield, but he’s done fairly well for himself since landing in Turkey in 2022.

His next move is anyone’s guess.

Mario Balotelli

Adana Demirspor do have the option to trigger an extension in Balotelli’s contract, but as of writing, the Turkish club are yet to exercise that option.

The charismatic Italian forward rarely sticks around in one place for long and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him on the move in the summer. It would be fun to see him back in the Premier League.

Pepe Reina

Still going strong at 41 years old, Reina doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon. Villarreal are yet to offer him a contract extension and there’s an increasing chance that he’ll be on the free agents pile this summer.

We can’t see Reina replacing Alisson Becker any time soon, but as a backup option if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves? Liverpool could definitely do a lot worse.

Kevin Stewart

The former Liverpool midfielder has had a miserable time with injuries over the years. When fully fit, he’s more than good enough to cut it in the Championship, but injuries haven’t been kind to him of late.

Stewart has been without a club for almost a year now following his release from Blackpool last year. Fingers crossed he makes a return to action next season.

Loris Karius

His career never really recovered after that Champions League final. Following loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin he eventually landed at Newcastle United.

However, after spending two years firmly behind the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order, he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Scott Carson

Carson really is living the dream these days, isn’t he? Being paid to train with some of the best players in the world and collecting plenty of medals along the way. What’s not to love?

The experienced goalkeeper has been on the books at Man City since 2019–20, but his existing deal is set to expire this summer.

Joe Allen

Once dubbed the ‘Welsh Xavi’ by Brendan Rodgers, Allen’s career is at a crossroads this summer. The 34-year-old has spent the last few years with boyhood club Swansea City but is out of contract in June.

In the event that Swansea don’t offer him an extension, a move elsewhere in the EFL is probably in the pipeline.

Andy Lonergan

Lonergan never made a senior appearance for Liverpool, but he still managed to pick up three medals during his short stay at Anfield.

“Winning the league is something I’ve got to my name now, regardless of not kicking a ball,” Lonergan told the Liverpool Echo.

“It sounds nice. It’s a great experience and something I’m pretty proud of. [Jurgen Klopp] gave me one (a winner’s medal). He gave me one in the dressing room.”

The 40-year-old goalkeeper is currently on the books at Everton, although he is set to become a free agent this summer upon his deal at Goodison Park expiring.