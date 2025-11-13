Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in world football and you’d be surprised by how many of their former stars are currently without a club.

Whether it’s down to bad luck, a nasty injury or just waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are plenty of reasons why a player could find themselves on the free agent market.

We’ve taken a closer look at Liverpool and have found five of their former players who are currently without a club.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool in 2023 to join Besiktas, where he’s spent the past two years.

The 32-year-old mutually terminated his contract over the summer and has been a free agent since.

He’s most recently been training with the Arsenal Under-21s as he waits for the right opportunity to come along.

“Yes (there have been offers), but to be fair, most of them have been Europe, away from home,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the Fozcast podcast.

“For me, I did two years away, which I found difficult on a family level. I was going 6-8 weeks without seeing my son and my missus.

“Mum and dad didn’t even get a look in because if I came back for a day or two, it would be seeing them [his son and fiancee].

“That was difficult, and I knew that I didn’t want to do that again – I wanted to be back in England. It’s just waiting for the right thing to pop up back here, that makes sense for my family.

“I’ve had offers, and I’ve had to say no to them because they weren’t right for me and for us. It’s about waiting for the right project, something I can be excited about, to go into and hit the ground running.”

Javier Manquillo

The former Liverpool loanee has been without a club since leaving Celta Vigo over the summer.

Still only 31 years old, it surely won’t be long until the Spanish full-back manages to find himself a new club.

Mario Balotelli

In terms of where Balotelli could pop up next, your guess is as good as ours.

The Italian striker most recently played for Genoa, but has been on the free agent market since being released over the summer.

Over the past few months, the 35-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS, but that move hasn’t materialised.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala was on the books at Liverpool for five years, between 2007 and 2011. During that time, he made five appearances for the club and enjoyed loan spells with Derby County and Hull City.

He enjoyed his peak years playing in the Championship for Middlesbrough, but now aged 35, finds himself without a club.

The centre-half most recently played for non-league side Potters Bar Town and has been a free agent since last year.

Bobby Duncan

Being the cousin of Steven Gerrard, Duncan was tipped to go to the very top from early in his career.

He joined the Liverpool academy in 2018 and was involved with the first-team squad during pre-season in 2019.

However, the striker controversially left the club later that year after his agent claimed that Liverpool were ‘bullying’ him – a claim that the club has denied.

He was then picked up by Fiorentina and has since had stints with Derby County and Linense.

Aged 24, he now finds himself without a club and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll eventually return to the game.

