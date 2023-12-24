7 former Liverpool players who are currently thriving away from Anfield

Liverpool have a litany of former players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving Anfield.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team challenge for the Premier League title, several of their former players are also enjoying good seasons.

We’ve identified seven former Liverpool stars who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

Dominic Solanke

Liverpool were rubbing their hands with glee after making £19million on Solanke when he was sold to Bournemouth in 2019. The joke’s on them now.

Despite enduring a slow start with the Cherries, Solanke is now one of the most in-form strikers in the country. He fired them to promotion in 2021–22 by scoring 29 goals and he’s currently scored 11 league goals this season.

There’s now talk of a shock move to Arsenal in January. Solanke’s stock is currently sky-high.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Despite joining Liverpool for a fee of around £400,000 in 2015, Awoniyi never played for the Reds due to his inability to secure a UK work permit.

The striker spent his entire Liverpool career out on loan, most prominently at Bundesliga side Union Berlin in 2020-21.

After moving to Germany permanently, the Nigeria international was later snapped up by Nottingham Forest and started the season in explosive goalscoring form before suffering a bad groin injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain left behind England this summer to fulfil his prophecy and play in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas.

If he’s not scoring Puskas-worthy bangers, he’s getting sent off for his part in mass brawls. What’s not to love?

Takumi Minamino

Despite being obviously talent, it never quite happened for Minamino on Merseyside.

It was always a tall order for a young player to break into the Salah-Mane-Firimino trio and the winger left for Monaco in 2022 in the hope of first-team football.

After a difficult first season in France, Minamino has been playing more centrally and has pitched in with five goals and four assists in 13 league games so far.

The Japan international seems to thrive after getting an extended run of games in the side. Good for him.

Emre Can

Can probably regrets leaving Liverpool when he did as the Reds went on to win seven trophies in the five years following his departure.

After a fairly unremarkable spell with Juventus, the Germany international joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and is now captain of the Bundesliga outfit today.

He’s also been known to score the odd worldie in Dortmund colours…

Cameron Brannagan

After making his senior debut in May 2016, there was plenty of hype surrounding Brannagan’s prospects at Anfield.

Unfortunately, he didn’t quite make the grade at Anfield, but he has had a solid career in the EFL since leaving.

Brannagan will be a familiar name to those fans who follow League One football as he has racked up over 250 appearances for Oxford United since 2017.

And the midfielder has chipped in with four goals from 14 appearances as the Yellows push for promotion to the Championship.

Sebastian Coates

He came, he scored that wonder goal at QPR, he was sent to the Premier League graveyard otherwise known as Sunderland AFC.

Coates’ time at Anfield was shaped by persistent injury problems. Team-mates with Luis Suarez in the Uruguay squad, the defender came with a promising reputation but only made 24 appearances across two seasons.

He’s now a fixture at the heart of Sporting Lisbon’s defence – although he’s yet to match his banger at Loftus Road.

