6 former Liverpool players you had no idea are still playing outside of Europe

While most former Liverpool players are currently playing elsewhere in Europe, several former Reds have ventured away from the continent.

There are countless examples of former Liverpool players who are now playing across the globe after leaving Anfield behind.

Ignoring some of the obvious names like Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, here are six former Liverpool players you probably had no idea are still playing outside of Europe.

Luis Suarez

Unless you’ve been living in the Australian Outback, you’ll be aware that Suarez has linked back up with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

You’ll also be aware that the Uruguay striker spent 2023 banging in goals for Brazilian side Gremio, whilst simultaneously demonstrating he’s still a world-class sh*thouse.

But, considering his dodgy knees and advancing years, we’re amazed that Suarez hasn’t decided to call it a day and gorge himself on dulce de leche for the rest of his days. Good on him.

Philippe Coutinho

From his glorious peak at Liverpool, producing performances so spell-binding that Barcelona paid over £140million for his services in 2018, Coutinho’s career has rapidly declined.

After flopping at Barcelona, the playmaker suffered the ignominy of being put up for sale by Aston Villa.

After slipping down the Villa pecking order under Unai Emery, Coutinho joined Qatari outfit Al-Duhail on loan. While he was supposed to remain in Qatar for the entire season, AS are now reporting that the loan deal will be cut short.

After failing to make much of an impression in his new surroundings, Coutinho will already be eyeing up his next club, with MLS outfit Inter Miami said to be interested. He’s still only 31.

Emiliano Insua

Insua had to wait until the 2009-10 season before he finally established himself as a first-team regular at Anfield following his move from Boca Juniors.

But the left-back was immediately deemed surplus to requirements by Roy Hodgson and joined Sporting Lisbon in 2011 following a loan spell at Galatasaray.

“It was sad for me to leave because I was feeling really well at Liverpool,” Insua told The Guardian in 2019. “I wanted to stay, but Hodgson told me I will not play [under him]. I was young and I wanted to play, so I left.

“Hodgson then signed Paul Konchesky to be the left-back, but Konchesky did not do well for Liverpool … maybe I should have stayed.”

Now aged 35, Inusa is back in his native Argentina and currently turns out for Racing Club in the country’s Primera Division.

Allan

Allan joined Liverpool as a teenager in the summer of 2015, but never kicked a ball in anger for the Reds and instead wracked up a passport-filling six loan spells abroad.

After returning to Brazil and signing for Atletico Mineiro in 2020, the midfielder has remained in his home country and currently plays for Flamengo.

Joao Carlos Teixeira

Once dubbed ‘the new Deco’, Teixeira had every Liverpool fan brimming with hope-filled excitement.

The club spent £830,000 to purchase him as a teenager from Sporting CP in 2013 and the midfielder impressed with his performances in their youth ranks.

After a series of loan spells with Brentford and Brighton, Liverpool let him go four years after signing him to Porto. These days he is playing out in China for Shanghai Shenhua.

Brad Smith

Smith surprisingly played 10 times for Liverpool and even more surprisingly scored for the club (against Exeter City, but it still counts. What have you done with your life?)

He also started the trend of Bournemouth giving Liverpool big money for players they could have probably signed for a lot less, and made just 10 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions.

The Australian has since had spells with Seattle Sounders, Cardiff City and DC United and is currently still in the MLS with Houston Dynamo.

