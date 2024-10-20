7 former Liverpool players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Liverpool have a litany of former players at other clubs, but there are more than a few surprising names that are surprisingly unattached despite having not yet retired.

Of course, players like Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson are still active but we wanted to dig a little deeper and find those whose current unemployment has raised an eyebrow or two.

We’ve picked out seven former Reds that we can’t believe are currently without a club.

Loris Karius

The career of Karius never really recovered after that Champions League final.

Following loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin he eventually landed at Newcastle United.

After spending two years firmly behind the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order, but still starting in the 2023 League Cup final defeat to Manchester United, he became a free agent in the summer.

Still only 31, Karius has openly contemplated retirement after failing to find a new club.

“This is certainly not an easy situation at the moment,” the German said in October 2024.

“Being without a club as a player is one of the worst things, but I take it relatively calmly because I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. So, I can deal with the situation quite well, even if I would of course wish it were different.

“You have to be realistic. I had a few offers in the summer that didn’t appeal to me, which is why I made the decision to reject them and wait.”

Mario Balotelli

There’s rarely a dull moment with Balotelli around and following his release from Adana Demirspor, the Italian is now on the hunt for his next club.

“I’ve noticed that many things about me have been made up recently,” Balotelli said on Instagram when commenting on the transfer speculation surrounding him.

“The only thing I am doing is working hard, training, and being ready for wherever I’ll play.

“I’ll talk very soon to clarify everything. The important thing for me is to work and be serene. I’ve received several offers, and I am looking for the best project for me.”

We’d be incredibly surprised if he ends up back in the Premier League, but you can never say never in football.

Balotelli was a huge disappointment in a Liverpool shirt, but we still can’t help rooting for him to find a new club and make a success of himself.

Ryan Kent

Kent was handed his first chance by Jurgen Klopp during the aforementioned FA Cup tie with Exeter in 2016.

That proved to be his only senior appearance for the club, but he has done well for himself since leaving.

Most known for his time with Rangers, Kent established himself as a key player at Ibrox during his five-year stay with the club. Racking up over 200 appearances and winning two trophies, the 27-year-old delivered plenty of memorable moments in Scotland.

The attacking midfielder is currently without a club after his contract with Fenerbache was terminated in October 2024.

Kevin Stewart

Stewart was given his first chance at top-flight football by Jurgen Klopp back in February 2016. He went on to make 11 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, but eventually fell out of favour and joined Championship outfit Hull City.

The holding midfielder was a solid performer in the Championship, but injuries have often hampered his progress. After spending two years with Blackpool, the 31-year-old was released in 2023 and hasn’t found a new club since.

Adam Bogdan

After some eye-catching years with Bolton Wanderers, Bogdan joined Liverpool in 2015 when he was signed by Brendan Rodgers.

But he only went on to make six appearances for the Reds, one of which saw him concede direct from a corner against Exeter City, as he often looked on from the bench as the club’s backup goalkeeper.

The 37-year-old most recently played for Hungarian club Ferencvaros and is now a free agent.

Tiago Ilori

This one is more of a surprise.

The Reds splashed around £7million on Illori back in 2013 after he’d impressed at Sporting Lisbon. His career at Anfield was fairly short-lived though as he made a mere three first-team appearances.

Following a spell with Reading in the Championship, the Portuguese defender returned to Sporting in 2019 and spent a significant amount of time out on loan.

Now 31 years old, Ilori is still on the hunt for his next club after a brief six-month spell with Belenenses last season.

Tony Gallacher

Gallacher’s performances for Falkirk ensured he was touted as one of the hottest Scottish prospects of 2017. Soon after, reports emerged that clubs such as Manchester United, Stoke and Rangers were scouting the young left-back.

However, Liverpool won the race for his signature in January 2018. Gallacher made one first-team appearance, the 5-0 League Cup defeat to Aston Villa in 2019, before being released in 2022.

Two years at St Johnstone followed before the 25-year-old defender was let go by the Scottish club. He is yet to find alternative employment.