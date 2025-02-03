8 former Liverpool youngsters with sell-on clauses in their contracts

Liverpool have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of them make the grade at Anfield.

In order to protect themselves when selling some of their prized young assets, Liverpool have included sell-on clauses in plenty of their former youngster’s contracts.

We’ve taken a closer look at eight former Liverpool players who currently have sell-on clauses in their contracts.

Fabio Carvalho

Prior to making the switch to Anfield, Carvalho was one of the most sought-after youngsters in England following an eye-catching year with Fulham in the Championship.

However, the attacking midfielder struggled to make much of an impression under Jurgen Klopp and he was eventually sold to Brentford last summer.

Along with receiving an initial fee of £22.5million for the 22-year-old, Liverpool also included a 17.5% sell-on clause in the deal.

Since making the switch to Brentford, Carvalho has shown some glimpses of quality, but his appearances have predominantly come from the bench.

Bobby Clark

Clark was one of the first signings made by Pepijn Lijnders after Klopp’s former assistant moved to Red Bull Salzburg over the summer.

Liverpool received a fee of £10million for the 19-year-old midfielder and they also inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause into his contract.

After making a fairly bright start in Austria, Clark has fallen out of favour since Lijnders was sacked in December.

Given his lack of minutes lately, the 19-year-old has been linked with several Championship clubs who are keen to sign the midfielder on loan.

Sepp van den Berg

Following some impressive loan spells with Preston North End and Mainz, Liverpool cashed in on the Dutch defender over the summer.

Brentford secured his services for a fee of up to £25million and Liverpool also managed to include a 17.5% sell-on clause as part of his contract.

Since making the switch to the Gtech Community Stadium, Van den Berg has done well for himself, having started in 18 of Brentford’s 23 league matches so far.

He’s tied down until 2029 with Brentford, but if he continues to perform well, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few sides started to sniff around in the near future.

Marcelo Pitaluga

The Brazilian goalkeeper never made a senior appearance for Liverpool, but he did make the bench on a few occasions.

Following a few loan spells, Liverpool sold the 22-year-old earlier this month when Fluminense came calling.

While Liverpool didn’t receive a transfer fee for the young goalkeeper, they did include a hefty 40% sell-on clause in his contract with Fluminense.

Harry Wilson

The Welsh winger didn’t quite make the grade at Anfield, but he’s since developed into a solid Premier League player with Fulham.

Liverpool received a fee of £12million for Wilson in 2022 and they are entitled to 15% of any fee that Fulham sell him for in the future.

Harvey Blair

The 21-year-old made the switch to Portsmouth over the summer in a deal worth up to £600,000. Along with receiving that fee, Liverpool also included a 20% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Since making the switch to Fratton Park, Blair has predominately been used as an impact sub, with the vast majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

Marko Grujic

After spending the last few years of his Liverpool career out on loan, the club cashed in on Grujic in 2020 when Porto came calling.

The Reds banked £10.5million when selling him and also inserted a 10% sell-on clause into his deal with Porto.

Grujic has developed into a consistent performer during his time in Portugal, but he’s missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign through injury.

Danny Ward

Liverpool negotiated a 20% sell-on clause when selling Ward to Leicester City, although we can’t see the Welsh goalkeeper being sold for a big fee any time soon.

With his contract with Leicester set to expire in the summer, he’ll likely become a free agent at the end of the season.