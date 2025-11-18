It’s no secret that Florian Wirtz has struggled to live up to the hype in a Liverpool shirt so far, but the German playmaker produced a masterclass against Slovakia last night.

Given his form has taken a nosedive at club level, German fans have started to question whether or not the 22-year-old should still be a regular starter for the national team.

However, amid the backdrop of people questioning him, Wirtz produced arguably his best performance of the season so far against Slovakia.

Germany ran out as 6-0 winners and despite Wirtz himself not scoring, he earned rave reviews from the German media for his performance.

He assisted both of Leroy Sane’s first-half goals, created six chances in total, with three of them being deemed ‘big chances’.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the midfielder can take confidence from this performance and start to consistently produce the goods at club level.

We’ve gone through the German media and have rounded up their thoughts on Wirtz and his masterclass against Slovakia.

Suddeutsche Zeitung

“Ah, good to see you again, Mr. Wirtz, we’ve missed you!” wrote the German newspaper.

“For weeks it wasn’t even clear whether it was Florian Wirtz or a bewildered doppelganger on the pitch in Liverpool and the national team.

“In Leipzig, the original was back: technique, turns, crosses, passes, two beautiful assists before Leroy Sane’s goals – everything was back to normal, just like the player who cost a fortune this summer.

“He even provided arguments for being named Man of the Match without scoring himself. If Julian Nagelsmann wants to achieve his goal (the title) at the World Cup, he needs exactly this Wirtz.”

BILD

The German publication gave Wirtz a grade 1 rating for his performance against Slovakia, the highest possible rating in the system.

“Just like Sane, he had a few misjudged passes at the start,” BILD wrote.

“But then that dream pass before the 3-0 – that was finally the old Leverkusen Wirtz again! A magical move! And because it worked so well, the two of them did it again a few minutes later.”

Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung

“For Wirtz, struggling at Liverpool, and Sane, returning to the German national team, this half-time match was balm for the soul after many debates in recent weeks.”

90 Plus

While 90 Plus recognised his lack of confidence to begin with, they priased the 22-year-old for growing into the game.

“The Liverpool star’s current crisis at the club was evident; he didn’t initially exude much confidence,” wrote the publication.

“However, he improved steadily and played a crucial role in the 4-0 halftime lead with two excellent assists for Sane (36th, 41st minute). He was hard-working defensively and deserved a goal of his own.”

