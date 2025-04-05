Giorgi Mamardashvili’s case to become Liverpool’s next No.1 hasn’t exactly been clear-cut in a difficult 2024-25 campaign at Valencia – but he’s received a big boost after denying Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior from the penalty spot.

Liverpool were infamously reticent to do business last summer. Arne Slot’s squad was bolstered by the addition of Federico Chiesa (who has played a grand total of 25 Premier League minutes across three substitute appearances), while Mamardashvili has agreed to join next summer.

The 24-year-old Georgian has a reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in European football – a claim he emphatically reiterated with some sensational displays in Georgia’s memorable Euro 2024 campaign last summer.

But Liverpool’s powers that be might be a tad concerned over how he’s developed back at Mestalla this season.

As recently as February, he held the second-lowest save percentage in La Liga and made a number of high-profile errors, including in a chastening 7-1 defeat to Barcelona in January.

He then made a horrorshow of a mistake to gift Real Valladolid a goal, but fortunately his team-mates rallied to win 2-1.

Despite his struggles, his manager, former Huddersfield and West Brom coach Carlos Corberan – who has done a superb job to steer them away from the relegation zone – has backed him all the way.

“I really liked his reaction during the second half of the last match. Football is a game of getting things right and errors,” Corberan told reporters in a press conference last month.

“Giorgi had both. I understand the debate as to his position, but I’m focused on the work we’re doing, and it’s been a completely normal week.

“It has been an extraordinary week of training for all three goalkeepers. I am very happy about it. Giorgi will play in goal tomorrow [15th March against Girona].”

And his faith has been vindicated, with the Georgia international going on to keep a clean sheet in a vital 1-0 victory over Mallorca before denying Vinicius from 12 yards at The Bernabeu.

Vini went on to put one past him early in the second half, but Mamardashvili went on to have the last laugh with a brilliant individual display as Valencia produced an astonishing, last-gasp 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital.

Valencia were forced to weather extraordinary pressure – Madrid notched 3.28xG, 65% possession, 21 attempts and nine on target – but got their rewards for an obdurate defensive display as Hugo Duro went up the other end and scored the match-winner in the 95th minute.

Mamardashvili made seven other saves alongside his penalty stop and prevented 2.28xG worth of goals.

It was an outrageous goalkeeping performance that offered a reminder as to why Liverpool signed him in the first place, and what he can offer Slot’s squad next season.

In Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool are already blessed with one of the best, most reliable back-ups in world football. Yet somehow they might have landed on an even better candidate to one day succeed Alisson.

By Nestor Watach

READ NEXT: Ranking Liverpool’s 22 Premier League ‘keepers from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?