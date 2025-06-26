Harvey Elliott might be sold by Premier League champions Liverpool this summer – and a host of clubs are queuing up to sign the England under-21 talisman.

Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019 and became a first-team regular, but saw his minutes drop last season under Arne Slot. His two goals in the Euro under-21 semis were a reminder of his quality.

We’ve taken a look at five potential destinations for Elliott if he ends up leaving Liverpool this summer.

Brighton

According to various sources, Brighton are set to enter the race for Elliott’s capture this summer.

The Seagulls have identified him as their key summer target, believing he can help take them to the next level.

The versatile star, who can play as a winger or central midfielder, is on the radar of several clubs in England and abroad.

But Brighton believe they can win the chase by getting James Milner to persuade his former Liverpool team-mate to make a switch to the AMEX.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is aware that the player is ‘desperate’ for starts and could soon sanction his exit.

Brighton’s fluid style of play and record with developing players could make them an enticing destination for Elliott. A £40million bid is rumoured.

Newcastle

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe loves signing English talent and has a track record of developing players under his coaching, making St James’ Park an alluring choice for Elliott.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Howe is looking to strengthen his squad and increase its depth to cope with the extra matches.

Elliott would add creativity to Newcastle’s midfield options and brings valuable Champions League experience to the club.

Borussia Dortmund

From Jadon Sancho to Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens, Dortmund have a brilliant track record with young English players, so it’s no surprise they’re interested in Elliott.

The Liverpool man previously opened up about not wanting to “waste” his prime years sitting on the Liverpool bench, suggesting an openness to wanting to move on.

“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season,” he said.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing.”

Aston Villa

After Elliott’s success in Slovakia with Lee Carsley’s under-21s this summer, a clamour for his inclusion in the senior squad for the 2026 World Cup could soon begin.

With several English players looking for regular first-team football to ensure their place on the plane to America next summer, Elliott needs more minutes to boost his chances.

Villa boss Unai Emery is looking for creative reinforcements, after losing both Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio after their loans expired.

Elliott could thrive at Villa Park as part of an upwardly mobile team playing under a brilliant coach.

Chelsea

After the success of Cole Palmer, Chelsea might fancy taking another young English starlet starved of minutes at a top Premier League side.

Much like Palmer during his final season at Manchester City, Elliott managed just 822 minutes for Liverpool across 28 appearances last term.

With the arrival of Florian Wirtz likely to further reduce his playing time, the young midfielder may be forced to move elsewhere.

Given Chelsea’s need for a versatile attacker following Jadon Sancho’s return to Manchester United, the Conference League winners could do much worse than attempting to strike a deal for Elliott.

With Champions League football back at Stamford Bridge, Elliott may fancy the prospect of a move back to London.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The nine 16-year-olds to debut for Liverpool



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

