How long it will take Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to reach 200 Premier League goals

Mohamed Salah is now only 33 goals away from reaching 200 strikes in the Premier League but how long will it take the Egyptian forward to reach that landmark figure?

Since returning to the Premier League in 2017-18, the 32-year-old has scored 30 more goals than any other player in that timeframe.

His debut season for Liverpool proved to be his most prolific to date as he scored 44 goals across all competitions, with 32 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Fast forward to 2024 and he’s still going strong for the Reds today having recently scored his 300th club career goal against Southampton.

As of writing, the Liverpool fan-favourite has scored 10 league goals this season and he only trails Erling Haaland by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Since 2017, Salah has won three Premier League Golden Boot awards and we certainly wouldn’t put it past him from winning another this season.

While his contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the campaign, the 32-year-old has hinted that he wants to stick around in the Premier League for a little longer.

Salah currently ranks eighth in the all-time Premier League top scorers charts and he’s only eight goals away from matching Thierry Henry’s record of 175 goals.

In the history of the Premier League, only Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer have scored over 200 goals, but how long will it take Salah to reach that figure? We’ve crunched the numbers.

– As of writing Salah has scored 167 Premier League goals, meaning he needs to score 33 more to reach the 200 tally.

– If he wants to reach 200 goals by the end of the season, he’d need to score 33 goals in the 26 remaining games. That’s an average of 1.3 goals per game for the rest of the season.

– Since joining Liverpool, Salah has averaged 0.63 league goals per game which means he is unlikely to reach 200 goals by the end of the season (unless he has a sensational run of form).

– On average for Liverpool, Salah scores a league goal every 132 minutes which means it should take him 4356 minutes of Premier League football to score the remaining 33 goals he needs to reach the 200 tally.

– For context, 4356 minutes is the equivalent of 48.4 matches which means that Salah is likely to reach the 200-goal mark around the halfway point of next season.

– However, in the Premier League this season, Salah has been scoring at a slightly higher rate as he’s averaged a goal every 105.6 minutes. If he maintains that rate of scoring, it will only take him 39 more matches to score 200 goals.

– Given his underlying numbers and rate of scoring, it seems most likely that Salah will reach the 200-goal landmark during the first half of the 2025-26 season.

– The elephant in the room is Salah’s contract situation. His current deal expires in the summer and it’s looking as though this could be his last season at Liverpool – while a shock move to a Premier League rival doesn’t appear all that likely.