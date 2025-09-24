Liverpool fans tended to see the funny side after Hugo Ekitike saw one of the most unnecessary red cards you’ll ever see, receiving a second booking for taking his shirt off in celebration.

Ekitike came off the bench and scored yet another late winner for Liverpool in their League Cup clash at home to Championship side Southampton.

The France international’s first booking was also needless, for kicking the ball away, later shown a second yellow after taking off his shirt with a Messi-esque celebration.

“Needless? Yes. And it was stupid. The first one was already needless and to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacted afterwards.

“I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner I can maybe understand. He is like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do’.

“But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me.’

“It’s always best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.”

The red card wasn’t especially consequential on the night, as Liverpool comfortably saw out the 2-1 victory, but the one-match suspension for the in-form striker could prove costly for Slot’s Reds as they face high-flying Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ekitike himself apologised for the moment of madness with a statement posted to his Instagram:

“I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

“The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family.”

We’ve rounded up the funniest reactions to the daftest red card you’ll see all season:

Crying. He started looking around the stadium wondering why everyone stopped celebrating 😭 https://t.co/kpR6r489jE — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) September 23, 2025

Hugo Ekitike, who was already on a yellow, received a second yellow card and was sent off for taking off his jersey after scoring. Jeremie Frimpong couldn’t believe it 😅 pic.twitter.com/KXQfyypngj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2025

Darwin sat in Saudi watching Ekitike getting a silly sending off pic.twitter.com/Isyip94Red — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) September 23, 2025

Ekitike could learn a thing or two… pic.twitter.com/G7kCQBadFy — . (@_Riddock_) September 23, 2025

Hugo Ekitike on his celebration “I needed a picture for my September dump on Instagram” pic.twitter.com/sfFq26Zczn — Anfield Papers (@AnfieldPapers) September 23, 2025

Slot’s reaction to Ekitike’s celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/xsvXB3OD7l — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 23, 2025

Ekitike has done a nonchalant knee slide everytime he’s scored, then against championship fodder he’s decided to rip off his kit ffs pic.twitter.com/EsxcCMmiEw — 𝙆𝙖𝙮™️ #20TIMES🏆 (@KayLFC05_) September 23, 2025

Ekitike misses Palace and not the 4th round??? pic.twitter.com/e4rtdQd7JK — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) September 23, 2025

For anyone that has seen Hugo Ekitike on Instagram, then this red card makes sense 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJvNMu98ld — Arne Slot’s Army (@ArneSlotArmy_) September 23, 2025

Ekitike taking his shirt off when he’s on a yellow pic.twitter.com/i3ZpJy8JLo — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 23, 2025

Hugo Ekitike via instagram. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NasAM5BqHp — Anfield Papers (@AnfieldPapers) September 23, 2025

READ NEXT: 13 crazy stats that show why Mohamed Salah was robbed of the 2025 Ballon d’Or



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s most expensive signing from every year since 2000?

