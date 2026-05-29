Having failed to agree a contract extension, Ibrahima Konate looks like he is out the Liverpool door but who could the Anfield side replace him with?

If there is one area Liverpool need to strengthen in this summer, it is centre back with the soon-to-be 35-year-old Virgil Van Dijk joined by Joe Gomez as the only senior pairing.

They have youth options in Giovanni Leoni and the incoming Jeremy Jacquet, but it looks likely Liverpool will dip into the transfer market this summer.

Here are five options they could choose to replace the departing Konate.

5. Konstantinos Koulierakis

One option is rising Greek star Koulierakis.

The 22-year-old will be available after Wolfsburg suffered their first-ever Bundesliga relegation and he is reportedly pushing for an exit.

He would be a cheaper option than others listed but may not fit the target of a player ready for consistent Premier League football.

4. Jarell Quansah

According to our pals at TEAMtalk, also on Liverpool’s radar is the return of Quansah.

Liverpool sold the centre back, who is on the plane to the World Cup, to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m last year but inserted a buyback clause in the deal.

That allows them to purchase him for £69m this summer but it will drop further next year, meaning Liverpool could be tempted to wait another 12 months.

Liverpool though are still “huge admirers” of the 23-year-old and believe he has great potential.

3. Maxence Lacroix

Another Premier League option could be Crystal Palace’s Lacroix.

The Frenchman’s performance at Palace and his ability to step up following the loss of Marc Guehi have been impressive this season and the Selhurst Park club is no stranger to losing its best players.

He picked up his first French cap in March and he has made it into Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad and TEAMtalk sources say that Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa are interested in the 26-year-old.

2. Jan Paul van Hecke

With Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi looking like he is heading to Spurs, if Liverpool did want a Premier League-ready centre-back, they may well go for Brighton’s Van Hecke.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Seagulls in recent years and has picked up many admirers from within the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey suggests that Tottenham is front of the queue but Liverpool may be able to sway the Dutchman with the prospect of Champions League football and playing alongside his countryman Van Dijk.

His contract is set to expire next summer so his fee could be relatively cheap.

1. Gleison Bremer

Reports from Brazil suggest that Bremer is top of Liverpool’s wishlist.

The 29-year-old moved to Serie A in 2018 first with Torino before making a swap to the other side of Turin to join Juventus.

The Old Lady is reportedly looking to raise funds having missed out on Champions League football and so would be open to the sale of the centre back.

He has a strong aerial ability and has four goals and three assists in his 26 Serie A games this season.

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