Jamie Carragher was vocal over the summer about what positions Liverpool needed to strengthen and most of his wishes were granted.

The Reds spent over £400million on seven new recruits and are being tipped by many to defend their Premier League title.

According to what Carragher has said over the past 12 months, here’s what his dream Liverpool XI would look like, including two new signings.

GK: Alisson Becker

While Liverpool have Giorgi Mamardashvili patiently waiting in the wings, there can be no doubt that Alisson is their undisputed number one.

Carragher has often praised the Brazilian over the years, citing him as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Had it been up to Carragher, Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t have left the club to join Real Madrid.

Even when the right-back was on the verge of putting pen to paper with Madrid, Carragher was still holding out some hope that he’d stay at Anfield.

“He’s a unique footballer,” Carragher said in May.

“That’s why Real want to sign him, and that’s why he’s been part of one of the most successful eras in Liverpool’s history.

“We all want that to continue, but at the moment, it’s not looking too good.”

Alexander-Arnold’s start to life in Spain has been a bit of a mixed bag and he’s currently nursing a hamstring injury that’s kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.

CB: Marc Guehi

Carragher was a big advocate of Liverpool’s intention to purchase Guehi and he was left disappointed when the deal fell through.

“I think they will try and bring him in again,” Carragher said on an episode of Stick to Football.

“Might they regret that? Oh yeah.

“That is the one area where that could come back and blow up in their face because they haven’t really got that (cover).

“What Guehi was getting was giving Liverpool competition at centre-back. They haven’t really got that. They’ve got two starters and two understudies.”

CB: Virgil van Dijk

With the way Carragher speaks about Van Dijk, there’s no doubt that he gets into this XI.

“At Liverpool, a lot of people get called legends because they’ve won the league or they’ve won a Champions League,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“But if you want to differentiate between the, I’d call them giants of the club, and I’m talking like Stevie, Kenny Dalglish, Souness, Alan Hansen, John Barnes, Mo Salah [Van Dijk is there] without a doubt.

“He’s right in the middle of that.”

LB: Milos Kerkez

Carragher was an advocate of signing Kerkez from Bournemouth, although the 21-year-old has had a mixed start to his Anfield career.

With Andy Robertson not getting any younger, it seemed inevitable that the Reds would sign a new left-back to compete with him.

Liverpool fans are yet to see the best of Kerkez, but we’re in no doubt that he’ll eventually come good.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have plenty of competition in midfield, but when fully fit, Gravenberch is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“The highest compliment I can give him is he would be in the running for player of the year, he reminisces of Patrick Vieira,” Carragher said back in February.

“The long legs, moving through midfield. He has been a revelation.”

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Partnering with Gravenberch is Mac Allister, who Carragher has previously described as a ‘super talent’.

The Argentine midfielder has looked a bit rusty this season, but when on form is one of the best midfielders in the league.

CAM: Florian Wirtz

There’s no denying that the German has endured a poor start to life in England, but that’s not to suggest that he won’t be a success for Liverpool in the long run.

Carragher was a big fan of Wirtz upon his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen and he thinks that the Reds can be doing more to help him settle in.

“Liverpool have got to do more for him,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Because he’s not getting the ball anywhere near as often as he did before [in the Bundesliga].”

RW: Mohamed Salah

Carragher and Salah have had their run-ins over the years, but there’s no doubt that the Egyptian forward gets into his dream XI.

“He is a phenomenon,” is how Carragher described Salah last year.

“He is probably in the top five players to have ever played for Liverpool Football Club.

“Let’s not forget, they’re the most successful team in this country and they’ve had some legendary players.”

LW: Nico Williams

While Cody Gakpo has done a great job for Liverpool on the left-hand side, Carragher would love to see Liverpool going after Williams.

Barcelona tried and failed to sign the 23-year-old over the summer, who recently penned a new deal with Athletic Club.

As part of his new contract, a £76million release clause has been inserted into the deal, which could prompt Liverpool to sign him in the future.

“Yes, I would take the one everyone wants to take. Nico is a fantastic player,” Carragher told DAZN.

“He scored the first goal against England in the Euro final. Spain deserved to win.

“I know he is your player and he has renewed for 10 years, but I would like to see him in a Liverpool shirt. I know it is not going to happen, but I would like to dream about it.”

ST: Hugo Ekitike

While Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, Carragher wasn’t a huge advocate of his signing.

Prior to both Ekitike and Isak joining the club, Carragher explained why his preference was to sign the Frenchman.

“Ekitike, that smacks to me as the type of player Liverpool would sign,” Carragher said prior to his arrival.

“I think he’s 22, and he’s at a club who you’d think would probably be a selling club. He’s done really well there.

“He’s got great numbers this season, and it almost looks to me as the type of player Liverpool would sign rather than maybe going for an Isak.”

In the end, Liverpool have ended up with both players, but Carragher has always spoken more fondly of the Ekitike signing.

