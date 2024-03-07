The stats behind the 1000 goals Liverpool have scored under Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool have now scored over 1000 goals during Jurgen Klopp’s managerial reign.
Klopp has become just the fourth manager of an English club in the Premier League era to hit the milestone.
The Reds’ 1000th goal under Klopp was a long-ranger belter from Darwin Nunez, lashed in midway through the first half of their 5-1 Europa League victory away to Sparta Prague.
Nunez then scored the 10001st goal for good measure, giving Liverpool a three-goal lead on the stroke of half time in the Czech capital before Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai added a couple more in the second half.
The only previous Liverpool managers to reach the milestone of 1000 goals were Bill Shankly and Tom Watson, but they required 561 and 587 games respectively. Klopp did it in 476 games.
We’ve broken down some of the key numbers behind Liverpool’s 1003 goals scored under Klopp.
Premier League managers to reach 1000 goals with one club
Pep Guardiola – Manchester City: 404 matches
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool: 476 matches
Arsene Wenger – Arsenal: 554 matches
Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United: 601 matches
Season-by-season breakdown
2015/16: 87
2016/17: 92
2017/18: 135
2018/19: 115
2019/20: 116
2020/21: 97
2021/22: 148
2022/23: 103
2023/24: 110
QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s XI from Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge?
Top 10 goalscorers
Mohamed Salah – 205
Sadio Mane – 120
Roberto Firmino – 111
Diogo Jota – 55
Divock Origi – 41
Philippe Coutinho – 37
Darwin Nunez – 31
James Milner – 25
Daniel Sturridge – 23
Virgil van Dijk – 23
Top 10 assisters
Mohamed Salah – 94
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 82
Roberto Firmino – 79
Andrew Robertson – 64
Sadio Mane – 48
James Milner – 44
Jordan Henderson – 29
Philippe Coutinho – 22
Diogo Jota – 21
Divock Origi – 17
Goals by competition
Premier League: 692
Champions League (inc. qualifying): 150
Europa League: 39
UEFA Super Cup: 2
FA Cup: 49
League Cup: 63
Club World Cup: 3
Community Shield: 5
READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 3 Liverpool wonderkids tipped for stardom by The Guardian in 2018
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool manager of the post-war era?