Liverpool have now scored over 1000 goals during Jurgen Klopp’s managerial reign.

Klopp has become just the fourth manager of an English club in the Premier League era to hit the milestone.

The Reds’ 1000th goal under Klopp was a long-ranger belter from Darwin Nunez, lashed in midway through the first half of their 5-1 Europa League victory away to Sparta Prague.

Nunez then scored the 10001st goal for good measure, giving Liverpool a three-goal lead on the stroke of half time in the Czech capital before Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai added a couple more in the second half.

The only previous Liverpool managers to reach the milestone of 1000 goals were Bill Shankly and Tom Watson, but they required 561 and 587 games respectively. Klopp did it in 476 games.

We’ve broken down some of the key numbers behind Liverpool’s 1003 goals scored under Klopp.

Premier League managers to reach 1000 goals with one club

Pep Guardiola – Manchester City: 404 matches

Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool: 476 matches

Arsene Wenger – Arsenal: 554 matches

Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United: 601 matches

Season-by-season breakdown

2015/16: 87

2016/17: 92

2017/18: 135

2018/19: 115

2019/20: 116

2020/21: 97

2021/22: 148

2022/23: 103

2023/24: 110

Top 10 goalscorers

Mohamed Salah – 205

Sadio Mane – 120

Roberto Firmino – 111

Diogo Jota – 55

Divock Origi – 41

Philippe Coutinho – 37

Darwin Nunez – 31

James Milner – 25

Daniel Sturridge – 23

Virgil van Dijk – 23

Top 10 assisters

Mohamed Salah – 94

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 82

Roberto Firmino – 79

Andrew Robertson – 64

Sadio Mane – 48

James Milner – 44

Jordan Henderson – 29

Philippe Coutinho – 22

Diogo Jota – 21

Divock Origi – 17

Goals by competition

Premier League: 692

Champions League (inc. qualifying): 150

Europa League: 39

UEFA Super Cup: 2

FA Cup: 49

League Cup: 63

Club World Cup: 3

Community Shield: 5

