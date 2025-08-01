This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The new Liverpool home and away kits for the 2025-26 season have been revealed.

The club’s new £70m a year deal with Adidas has officially begun with a double kit launch and both home and away shirts are available to buy now.

They are the first Liverpool shirts to feature the famous Adidas three stripes since the early 2010s and are available to order from the official Liverpool store in the UK and internationally from this morning.

The Liverpool home shirt is red with white Adidas stripes on the sleeves and thin white stripes down the sides of the shirt.

The simple design features the Liver Bird badge, sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia, and the Hillsborough Flame on the back of the collar.

As one of Adidas’ ‘Elite’ club sides, Liverpool will be one of just a small handful of teams that will be offered short and long sleeve versions of the kits and Liverpool members and season ticket holders will get an exclusive 10% discount on the shirts.

The away shirt is white with red and black detailing and Adidas has designed a new club badge for the launch.

It features the standard Liver Bird with a shield surrounding it. The shield is based on the design of the Main Stand of Anfield in 1892, when the club was formed.

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at LFC, said: “This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas.

Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”

How much will the Liverpool kit cost?

The Liverpool home shirt will be priced at £85 for standard adult short-sleeved versions, with ‘authentic’ kits priced at £120 for adult short-sleeved kits.

Long-sleeved adult shirts will start from £90 for standard and £130 for authentic versions.

A children’s shirt is priced at £40. You can order them here.

What happened at launch?

Liverpool launched the kit with club captain Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Curtis Jones modelling from the current squad and Ceri Holland from the Liverpool women’s team.

Club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher were also invited to showcase the shirt in an Alice in Wonderland-inspired video.

When will Liverpool wear the new kit?

The new Liverpool 2025-26 home shirt will be worn for the first time in the team’s double header against Athletic Club on 4 August.

It will then be worn for the first time in a competitive game against Bournemouth on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The away shirt will be worn by the players in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on 10 August.

You can buy the new Liverpool kit here.

