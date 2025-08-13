Arne Slot’s first season could hardly have gone better. Liverpool ended it with the Premier League trophy back at Anfield and a new-look squad settling in.

Across the Liverpool 2025-26 season previews and pundit predictions, they are overwhelmingly tipped to go back-to-back, apart from a group of Premier League writers who see it differently.

From former strikers to seasoned analysts, most expect them to hold off Manchester City, Arsenal and the rest in what looks like one of the most competitive title races in years.

Alan Shearer – 1st

Alan Shearer is backing Liverpool to keep hold of the Premier League trophy. The Betfair columnist put them at the top of his 1–20 prediction and made it clear why.

“Liverpool have been very, very strong in the transfer market and they’ll be very strong again next season,” he said. He likes what Arne Slot has done so far and reckons it will take something special to stop them.

“With the signings that they’ve made and the position that they’re in, I think they’re going to be really tough to stop on all counts this season.”

He also expects them to make a fast start, although he still thinks there’s one hole left to plug. “There are still a few questions defensively… it wouldn’t surprise me if they’re in the market for another centre-half.”

For Shearer, the Reds are the clear favourites. Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea make up his next three, but he tips Liverpool to have the edge when it matters.

Gary Lineker – 1st

Lineker is also backing Liverpool to win it again. Speaking to Shearer on The Rest Is Football, he said: “I think they’re going to win it again.”

He praised the club’s summer, with the prospect of Alexander Isak arriving only adding to his belief that the Reds will be “impossible to stop” in attack.

Lineker and Shearer were in complete agreement on the title race. Both expect Liverpool to strengthen further before the deadline, and both have them down as champions in May.

Joe Cole – 1st

The former Chelsea man is backing Liverpool to go all the way again. Cole tips Arne Slot’s side to finish top, ahead of Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

He sees little change in the battle at the summit, but thinks Wolves are heading for the drop alongside Burnley and Sunderland. Leeds, he reckons, will just about survive.

Micah Richards – 1st

Richards has Liverpool down for back-to-back titles. He singled out record signing Florian Wirtz as the key to unlocking every defence they face. “I think he’s got all the tools to unlock all the doors. So, yeah, I have to say Liverpool will win it,” he said.

He admitted their Community Shield display against Crystal Palace was flat, but still expects Arne Slot’s side to be unstoppable if Wirtz hits the ground running.

Richards sees Manchester City and Arsenal as the nearest threats

Owen Hargreaves – 1st

Hargreaves also has Liverpool making it back-to-back titles. Arsenal, he says, will push them hardest, but fall short for a fourth year in a row.

He’s been impressed by how both clubs have strengthened. Liverpool’s “bold” summer, in his view, should be enough to keep them ahead of the pack.

Hargreaves has the three promoted clubs all going straight back down. And like Cole, he has Man United well outside the Champions League spots, in seventh this time.

Opta – 1st

Opta’s model still has Liverpool as the team to beat. In 10,000 season simulations, they won the title 28.5% of the time, more than any other club.

Arsenal came next on 24.3%, with Man City at 18.8% after last year’s slump. Chelsea were fourth on 8.8%, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United both sat at 5.1%.

The supercomputer liked Liverpool’s summer signings, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, enough to outweigh the impact of big departures and the loss of Diogo Jota. It still sees Arne Slot’s side starting the season as clear favourites.

Premier League – 2nd

Among a panel of six Premier League writers, only one is backing Liverpool to defend their crown. The consensus is they’ll finish second, with one even dropping them to third.

The sole Liverpool-first prediction points to a “team to beat” that has strengthened from an already strong position. Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong were highlighted, with more potentially on the way.

Most of the rest favour Man City or Arsenal to take the title. Liverpool, though, still feature in every writer’s top three, a nod to the quality and depth that made them champions last season.

READ NEXT: Shearer among six pundits unimpressed by Alexander Isak trying to force Liverpool transfer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 20 most expensive sales in history?