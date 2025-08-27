This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool are set to blow kit sale records out of the water with a third kit launch as part of a record-breaking summer for the club.

The return to Adidas in a £60m-per-year deal has proved to be a huge hit with nostalgic fans who remember the great sides of the past wearing the three strikes and the home and away kit have already sparked a 700% increase in sales compared to previous years.

Liverpool says kits have been ordered from over 150 countries and the money-spinning tie in with Adidas is set to bolster the club’s accounts once more with the launch of a ‘sea green’ third kit.

The new green third shirt will go on sale in the next week and fans have already praised leaked images showing a retro design for the shirt.

It includes Adidas’ famous classic Trefoil logo and a 1990s-style Liverpool badge alongside a classic three-stripe Adidas design.

The shirt will be priced from £85 for adults and £60 for children, with long sleeve and authentic versions available at higher prices from the official club store.

Liverpool’s title victory in Arne Slot’s first season at the club has sparked a scramble for shirts and merchandise, with Adidas launching training ranges and even special edition Liverpool FC trainers.

Club stores were closed over the summer as Liverpool and Adidas revamped the physical shops, while the online store was forced to introduce a queue system because of huge demand for the home and away shirt launches at the beginning of August.

Liverpool fans will also be able to get their hands on a new ‘Terrace Icon’ range based on the new third kit.

The green, white and black clothing range will include tracksuits, jackets, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. The range is designed to be a retro streetwear collection and it will go on sale alongside the third kit.

You can see all of the launches on the Liverpool FC store here.

