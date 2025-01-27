5 forgotten Liverpool academy graduates who became cult heroes elsewhere

Not every promising youngster that emerges from Liverpool’s academy can make it an Anfield – but that doesn’t mean that they can’t go on to enjoy a long and fruitful career elsewhere.

For every Steven Gerrard or Trent Alexander-Arnold that rise through the ranks to become Kop heroes, there are countless others who had to forge their path elsewhere. Some of them became icons at other clubs.

Here are five Liverpool academy graduates who went on to make themselves cult heroes elsewhere.

Sergi Canos

Alright, Canos isn’t exactly lighting up La Liga right now. He’s only made two league starts for Valencia this season as the beleaguered fallen giants battle against the drop.

But mention his name around certain parts of West London – namely Brentford – and you’ll likely be met with a big beaming smile.

It’s easy to forget he was ever on Liverpool’s books, given he only made one nine-minute cameo appearance for the Reds, but he kicked on and became a fan favourite at Brentford, a key figure of their ascent to the top flight.

“He’s left a big, big legacy,” Bees boss Thomas Frank said after the Spaniard departed the club back in 2023.

“For me, it was very emotional. He’s been here for more than six years – he’s been here as long as me – so I know him very well. I love Sergi, his personality, and what he brings to the club, it’s impressive.

“His journey with his big injury, with a lost play-Off final, he then won a play-Off final. After his big injury, he came back and had a very impressive season when we got promoted, with goals and assists.

“And then in the first season in the Premier League, he scored the first goal against Arsenal, played as a wing-back, which was a bit of an unusual position, and he was open-minded.”

Pedro Chirivella

The most noteworthy moment of Chirivella’s Liverpool career was getting the club into hot water after playing in a League Cup victory over MK Dons whilst ineligible, having not received international clearance to play.

The Spanish midfielder never broke through beyond the fringes under Jurgen Klopp but has since established himself as a reliable mainstay for Ligue 1 side Nantes after joining them in 2020.

Chirivella serves as club captain at the Stade de la Beaujoire and has made over 150 appearances for Les Canaris over the past five seasons. Good for him.

Cameron Brannagan

Raised in Salford as a Manchester United fan, Brannagan first arrived at Melwood when he was a nipper and spent 17 years at Liverpool.

The midfielder broke through to make nine appearances for the Reds in Klopp’s debut campaign but was subsequently loaned out to Fleetwood Town and always looked as though he’d likely have to forge his path elsewhere.

Which is exactly what he’s done by making himself something of a modern-day legend at Oxford United. He’s into his eighth season at the Kassam and has notched well over 300 appearances for the U’s as they’ve made the climb up to the Championship.

Particularly useful is Brannagan’s dead-eyed record from 12 yards. He’s only missed two of the 20 spot kicks he’s taken and coolly dispatched a high-pressure penalty that sent Oxford to Wembley in last season’s play-off semi-final against Peterborough.

Peter Gulasci

The Hungarian never made a first-team appearance for Liverpool but he was a regular on the bench during the Kenny Dalglish era, having developed his game at Melwood – as well as loans to Hereford, Tranmere and Hull – before he was released in 2013.

He then joined Red Bull Salzburg on a free, winning back-to-back Austrian titles before joining their sister club RB Leipzig as they made it up from the second tier to become mainstays of the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Still going strong, the 34-year-old is approaching a decade of service for Leipzig, their longest-serving player after Yussuf Poulsen. Career highlights include two DFB Pokal wins and a starring role in their run to the 2019-20 Champions League semi-finals.

Connor Randall

“I’d been at Liverpool for nearly 20 years,” Randall told us back in 2020.

“There were tears when I said goodbye to everybody at the training ground who I had known for years, including all the chefs and security guys.

“I was in the last year of my contract and I knew I wasn’t going to be offered another one, so it didn’t come as a shock.”

After being released by Liverpool, the right-back spent a year out of the spotlight at Bulgarian side FC Arda Kardzhali before returning to the UK to sign for Ross County.

Randall’s not had the most glamorous career, but he’s earned an honest living as a professional footballer and you can’t say fairer than that. And he’s found himself a settled home at Ross County, having notched over a hundred appearances for the Staggies over the past five seasons.

“Obviously coming here, it was a long way from home, but I felt I settled quite quickly,” Randall told the Ross Shire journal.

“It is a club full of great people and there is a real family feel to the club. It’s a small group – and that’s what makes the club, the people.”